Victoria's state election will be held on November 28, with early voting under way. Cost of living, crime, and roads dominate voter concerns as Labor seeks a fourth term and One Nation could hold the balance of power.

Victoria's state election will be held on Saturday 28 November, with early voting already well under way. The poll could have great consequences for politics across Australia, according to former ABC election analyst Antony Green.

Labor is chasing a fourth consecutive term, while the Liberals under Jess Wilson hope for a breakthrough. Polling suggests a wipeout for the Labor government, which has been in power for 12 years. One Nation, led by Pauline Hanson, could end up with the balance of power in the lower house if current polling holds. This would be the first time One Nation could have a say on who governs a state and on what terms.

Also read Victoria's 2026 State Election: Guide to Voting and National Implications

Voting options and early casting rules

Voters will have several ways to cast their ballot. Election day voting is on Saturday 28 November, with polling places open from 8am to 6pm. Early voting opened on 17 November and closes on 27 November, with centres open 9am to 6pm except Sundays. The Victorian Electoral Commission expects about 60% of Victorians will vote early.

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Other options include low-sensory voting for neurodivergent voters, with a location in each district open from 17 November, 10am to 4pm. Braille voting is available for blind or vision-impaired Victorians who register before 5pm on 2 November by calling 131 832 or emailing braille@vec.vic.gov.au. Telephone-assisted voting opens 18 November, and a mobile voting program will visit 400 locations including hospitals and aged-care facilities. Voting above the line has changed since the 2022 election.

Voters must now number at least five party groups above the line in order of preference, or at least five individual candidates below the line. The VEC will send more than 3m voter information guides to households to explain the change. Computers will also mark voters off the electoral roll. The VEC has a limited role in responding to misinformation and disinformation, including AI-generated material.

Electoral commission faces misinformation challenges

Electoral commissioner Sven Bluemmel says the VEC can address misinformation about the electoral process but cannot respond to false claims about candidates or policies because Victoria has no truth-in-political-advertising laws. Bluemmel says the VEC is preparing for a possible increase in misinformation after the US midterm elections on 3 November. Counting could be more complicated than usual, especially if three-way contests between Labor, the Coalition and One Nation play out.

In each lower-house seat, there are two counts: first preferences and an indicative two-candidate-preferred count. The VEC will not publish the indicative count before election day to avoid influencing voter behaviour. The final result comes through formal distribution of preferences, usually a few weeks after election day. Polling places close at 6pm on election day, with initial results from smaller voting centres expected about 7pm.

Results from larger centres and the full outcome may take longer. Bluemmel says: No one's leaving early, let's put it that way. On the ground in Shepparton, one of regional Victoria's largest multicultural communities, voters expressed frustration and a readiness for change. About one in six people living there were born overseas.

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SBS World News reporter Brianna Piazza travelled to the region and found cost of living, healthcare services, crime and the state of the roads were the top issues. Piazza says regional voters often feel forgotten by city politicians and governments. She sensed a strong sense of that frustration in Shepparton, with many people saying they are ready for change after 12 years of Labor.

Voter concerns include cost of living and big build

The royal commission into Victoria's big build, with allegations of corruption and wasted money, and rising debt are also on voters' minds. Anger about roads and potholes is widespread. Piazza says the cost of living crisis makes hitting a pothole and damaging your car even more frustrating. She adds that federal issues like the war in the Middle East and fuel prices are seeping into state politics, with voters looking to state leaders for help.

Crime is another major concern, even though recorded offences in Victoria are down year on year. Farmers in Shepparton spoke about theft on their farms, with people driving in at night to steal equipment or cars. The Ethnic Communities Council of Victoria estimates that voters from migrant backgrounds make up about 30% of the electorate, with 300 cultural backgrounds, 290 languages and 200 faiths. Piazza spoke to members of the African Australian community in Shepparton.

Migrant communities voice housing and rhetoric issues

They told her about housing shortages and said they feel unfairly blamed for the housing crisis because of anti-migrant rhetoric from some candidates, politicians and sections of the community. Cost of living was also front of mind for many migrant voters. One Nation's potential balance of power has raised questions about whether the Liberals could do a deal with Pauline Hanson's party.

With polls predicting a Labor wipeout, the result on 28 November will shape not only Victoria but also national politics.