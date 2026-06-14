Victoria to Embed Youth Mentors in Hospitals to Divert Young Offenders from Crime

A new $2.5 million Victorian government pilot will place youth workers and mentors in The Alfred and Royal Children's hospitals to support injured young offenders, offering practical help with housing, drug services, and education to change their life trajectory during a critical recovery window.

The Victoria n government is launching a $2.5 million pilot program that will embed youth workers and mentors in two major Melbourne hospitals-The Alfred and the Royal Children's Hospital -to divert injured young offenders away from a life of crime.

The initiative targets young people admitted to trauma units after being injured in violent incidents, such as machete brawls or gang attacks. Upon admission, these youths will be connected with a youth worker or mentor who will provide practical support during their recovery, helping them access housing, alcohol and drug services, and pathways into work and study.

The program, funded for two years, will involve six social workers and mentors across both hospitals and is inspired by similar successful schemes in the United Kingdom and the United States. Violence Reduction Minister Sonya Kilkenny described it as the first of its kind in Australia and possibly the southern hemisphere, emphasizing its focus on early intervention during a critical window when young people are most receptive to change.

The latest Crime Statistics Agency figures show Victoria battling a surge in youth crime, with young offenders now responsible for more than half of the state's carjackings, home invasions, and robberies. In 2025, youth crime rose by approximately 2 per cent despite intensified police efforts, including the arrest of 1,223 children a combined 6,997 times and the seizure of a record 17,400 knives and machetes.

Associate Professor Joseph Mathew, deputy director of trauma services at The Alfred and a key architect of the pilot, explained that trauma specialists encounter these young people at their most vulnerable moment, creating a 'teachable and reachable moment' for intervention. Professor Mark Fitzgerald, director of trauma services at The Alfred, noted that while doctors treat injuries, care often ends there, and the pilot offers 20 to 30 per cent of those young people a chance to turn their lives around.

Organizations like 16 Yards and the Youth Support and Advocacy Service will provide mentors, including reformed offenders like Kuol, who share their lived experience to help youths build new identities away from crime. Kuol stressed the importance of self-belief and offering realistic guidance, stating he is 'living proof' that change is possible. The pilot's success could lead to a statewide rollout, with Mathew expressing ambition to extend the program to all Victorian hospitals.

The initiative underscores a shift toward holistic, health-based intervention to address the root causes of youth offending and break cycles of violence





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Youth Crime Hospital Intervention Mentor Program Victoria Trauma Services Violence Reduction Unit Youth Offenders Early Intervention The Alfred Hospital Royal Children's Hospital Youth Support Reformed Offenders Teachable Moment Youth Justice Social Workers

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