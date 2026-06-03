Victoria Tops Australia in Car Thefts: Insurance Claims Surge as Key-Cloning and Social Media Drive Crime

Victoria has become the car-theft capital of Australia, with insurance claims for stolen cars in Melbourne exceeding all other capital cities combined. Payouts reached $243 million last year, a 37% increase, while other states saw declines. Police attribute the surge to key-cloning devices and social media-fueled joyrides, with organised crime groups recruiting young offenders. Victoria records a car stolen every 42 minutes.

Victoria has become the car-theft capital of Australia, with more insurance claims for stolen cars lodged in Melbourne last year than all other capital cities combined.

According to new data from the Insurance Council of Australia (ICA), payouts for stolen vehicles in Victoria reached $243 million across 12,500 claims in the previous year, surpassing the total for the entire rest of the country. This represents a 25% increase in the number of motor theft insurance claims year-on-year and a 37% rise in total payouts.

In contrast, other Australian states saw double-digit declines in claims, making Victoria the only state bucking the national trend. The sharpest increase occurred in Melbourne, where 10,400 claims were filed, eclipsing the combined total of all other capital cities. ICA Chief Executive Andrew Hall expressed concern, stating that a car is stolen or broken into every 42 minutes in Victoria, calling the level of crime unacceptable.

He noted that the state recorded the highest number of stolen cars since 2001, far exceeding New South Wales (14,845) and Queensland (18,573). Since 2022, the number of stolen cars has surged by 96.9%, with an 83.97% increase in associated claims. Many stolen vehicles are used by teenage criminals for joyrides, who then share their exploits on social media, a trend that has been particularly prevalent in Victoria.

Police attribute the rise largely to the use of key-cloning devices that electronically override a car's security system. About 10,000 cars, or 30 vehicles per day, were stolen last year using this technology.

While police did not directly address why Victoria's car theft rates are so much higher than other states, Deputy Commissioner Bob Hill explained in a media conference that most thefts are committed by offenders over 25 who have learned through criminal networks, with young offenders being recruited by organized crime groups to steal cars on their behalf. This practice has been especially pervasive in Victoria, contributing to attacks on nightlife venues across Melbourne.

Hall highlighted that Queensland previously had the highest car-theft insurance bill but saw a dramatic reduction after implementing reforms such as stricter bail laws and harsher penalties for adult crime. He emphasized that while Victoria Police are doing their best, the current system allows offenders to quickly return to the streets and reoffend, creating a systemic cycle.

A state government spokesperson stated that police are actively targeting car theft, with increased penalties, strengthened bail laws, and higher likelihood of remand for offenders. A Victoria Police spokesperson noted that about 80% of stolen cars are recovered within a year, but acknowledged that this provides little comfort to victims. They urged owners to install anti-theft measures such as on-board diagnostic port locks, park off-street, and always lock doors and windows.

Personal stories illustrate the impact: contractor Matt Jones left his keys under the seat while grabbing breakfast, only to have his car stolen within a minute, along with sentimental items like the first Father's Day gift from his son. Shereen Faiyaz saved for five years to buy her husband a Land Cruiser for his 50th birthday; it was stolen from their driveway during Ramadan, with CCTV showing a thief breaking through the rear window and starting the car electronically without keys.

These incidents highlight the emotional and financial toll of car theft in Victoria, a problem that requires systemic solutions beyond law enforcement alone. The state's unique combination of sophisticated key-cloning methods, social media glorification, and lenient bail conditions has created a perfect storm for car theft, leaving residents vulnerable and frustrated. As the government and police work to address these challenges, the community continues to bear the burden of this growing crime wave





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