Victorian Budget Surplus Claims Dismissed as Gaslighting Amid Fiscal Crisis Warnings

Critics challenge Victoria’s budget surplus claims, warning of a fiscal disaster that could impact the entire country. The state’s growing debt and rising interest costs raise concerns about long-term economic stability.

The Victorian government’s budget surplus claims have been labeled as pure gaslighting by critics, with warnings that the state’s fiscal crisis could have nationwide repercussions.

State Treasurer Jaclyn Symes presented Labor’s budget on Tuesday, touting it as responsible and offering real cost-of-living relief. The government projects operating surpluses of $700 million in 2025-26 and $1 billion in 2026-27, but these figures exclude billions spent on infrastructure, resulting in a $7.7 billion deficit. Symes defended the approach, stating that borrowing is limited to infrastructure, which she argues is essential for long-term economic growth.

However, critics argue that Victoria’s net debt is set to balloon to nearly $200 billion by mid-2030, with the annual interest bill expected to reach $10.6 billion by 2029, costing each resident $1,400 per year in interest alone. Former federal Treasury official David Pearl described the situation as a fiscal disaster, warning that the Commonwealth may ultimately have to bail out Victoria, impacting all Australians.

The state’s economic struggles are compounded by excessive regulation, high taxes, and a lack of competitive advantages compared to other states. Infrastructure projects like the Suburban Rail Loop have been criticized as wasteful, while public sector employment has surged under Labor. Credit agencies have threatened to downgrade Victoria’s credit rating, which could further escalate borrowing costs. With the opposition only recently gaining traction, critics argue that the state’s financial mismanagement could have lasting consequences for the entire nation





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