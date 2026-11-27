The Victorian Coalition outlines asset sales and tax reforms, including privatizing VicRoads, ending kindergarten infrastructure funding, and cutting payroll taxes for non-government schools.

The Victorian Coalition has announced a comprehensive strategy involving significant asset privatization and substantial tax reductions, targeting key state-owned entities and public services if they win the upcoming election. This policy framework explicitly includes reducing the state's shareholding in VicRoads to just five percent, selling the Melbourne Market in Epping, and disposing of various Development Victoria land holdings.

Core Asset Sales and Privatisation Details

Central to the Coalition's economic plan is the divestment of several high-profile state assets to generate budget savings. The party intends to sell the Melbourne Market, which serves as the sole wholesale trading centre for fruit, vegetables, and cut flowers in the state. This move is accompanied by a reduction in the state's equity stake in VicRoads, dropping from nineteen percent to five percent.

Also read Victorian Coalition costings show $20bn lower net debt, sewage plant lease and scrapped level crossing works

Furthermore, the Coalition plans to sell off substantial land currently controlled by Development Victoria. The specific locations identified for disposal include sites in East Werribee, Cairnlea, Fisherman's Bend, Flora Hill, and Mount Duneed. Additional properties slated for sale comprise the former Footscray Hospital Site and the government-owned building at 565 Lonsdale Street.

Stakeholder Positions on Infrastructure and Services

The Opposition's stance on major infrastructure projects marks a sharp departure from current Labor policies, particularly regarding transport. The Coalition plans to pause the Suburban Rail Loop project for a review period during which no new contracts will be signed and no new works will commence. While the Productivity Budget Office estimates a specific cost for this pause, the primary goal is to delay further expenditure until the review concludes.

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Level crossing removal projects face similar scrutiny, with upgrades on the Upfield line, as well as sites in Yarraville and Spotswood, being dumped entirely. The Coalition intends to pause removals in Seaford until at least 2030. Breaking the existing contracts for these works will cost ninety million dollars, a figure that the Productivity Budget Office has factored into their projections for the transition.

Real-World Impact on Education and Family Services

The Coalition's approach to early childhood education involves strict caps on funding and a halt to certain infrastructure investments. The party plans to cap free kindergarten for three and four-year-olds at fifteen hours per week, directly reversing Labor's promise to increase four-year-old kindergarten to thirty hours. This policy shift is designed to reduce ongoing operational costs for the state budget.

Additionally, the Coalition will stop infrastructure funding for contracting new Victorian Government kindergarten at schools and early learning centres from January 2027. The Productivity Budget Office has costed these combined measures, indicating a significant reduction in long-term financial commitments to the early years sector. This decision is expected to impact the capacity of schools to expand their early learning facilities without direct government financial support.

Tax Reforms and Economic Policy Shifts

A major component of the Coalition's platform involves abolishing existing taxes and reinstating older levies to stimulate specific sectors. The party plans to repeal the Emergency Services and Volunteers Fund and reinstate the Fire Services Property Levy from 1 July 2027. The Productivity Budget Office believes that the opposition's move to abolish the short-stay levy, commonly known as the AirBnb tax, will have a measurable impact on state revenue streams.

The Coalition also proposes increasing the first home buyer stamp duty exemption to one million dollars, allowing any first home buyer purchasing a property below this value to be exempt from the tax. This loss in revenue will be partially offset by the removal of the first home owner's grant. The Productivity Budget Office notes that these adjustments will alter the net fiscal impact for new homeowners in the state, potentially increasing affordability for those buying lower-value properties.

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Transport Investments and Regional Funding

In contrast to its spending cuts, the Coalition pledges significant investment in transport infrastructure and road maintenance. The party plans to procure a fleet of twenty-five battery-electric trains to run on the Melton and Wyndham Vale lines by 2030-31. This initiative is part of a broader plan to boost regional services by repurposing twenty-five existing VLocity three-car trains from Melbourne passenger rail services, alongside necessary network upgrades.

The Coalition also promises to return rail passenger services to Mildura and Dimboola by mid-2029, subject to further operational assessments. To support regional infrastructure, the party will establish a new Country Roads and Bridges program, providing funding for rural and regional councils to upgrade local roads and bridges. These measures are scheduled to extend to the year 2029-30, with earlier announcements estimating a cost of one hundred and eighty million dollars over the initial two years.

Emergency Services and Justice System Changes

The Coalition intends to overhaul funding mechanisms for emergency services and the justice system to improve operational efficiency. The party plans to build new Country Fire Authority stations, upgrade existing ones, and replace trucks, pumpers, and tankers over the next five years. This investment is coupled with increased funding for Fire Rescue Victoria, aiming to modernize equipment and facilities across the state.

In the legal sector, the Coalition plans to establish a new and separate Court of Criminal Appeal in Victoria. This structural change would see criminal appeals heard in the newly created court, rather than falling under the jurisdiction of Victoria's Court of Appeal, which currently rules on both criminal and civil cases. This separation is intended to streamline the appeals process and allow for specialized handling of criminal matters, reflecting the Coalition's commitment to judicial reform.