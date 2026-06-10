Victorian Coroner Demands Medical Proof for Gun Licences to Foil 'Rubber-Stamping' System

A coroner has investigated the suicide of a gun owner with undisclosed mental health issues and concluded Victoria's self-reporting firearm licensing system is inadequate, recommending a shift to mandatory medical evidence for all applicants and renewals.

Victorian Coroner Simon McGregor has called for significant reforms to the state's firearms licensing system, recommending that applicants and renewing holders must provide independent medical evidence to prove their mental fitness to possess a gun.

The coroner's findings followed an inquest into the death of a man, known only as "AT," who died by suicide in October 2024. AT had a documented history of depression, adjustment disorder, and ketamine misuse but failed to disclose this information during his licence renewal under the current self-reporting system. McGregor described the existing process as having the "hallmarks of a rubber-stamping process" rather than a genuine vetting mechanism, leaving officials unable to properly assess risk.

His report highlighted that the onus should shift from the licence holder to disclose issues to a requirement for formal medical certification of suitability. The inquest revealed that AT was also allegedly involved in a family violence incident two months before his death, prompting the coroner to recommend that child protection practitioners be granted access to firearms licence data, as weapon ownership can escalate domestic abuse risks.

This recommendation is part of a broader push to strengthen oversight following the tragic Bondi Beach terrorist attack in December 2024, which killed 15 people and spurred a rapid review of Victoria's firearm laws. The state government had already committed to implementing most of that review's 16 recommendations, which included consulting on a system for medical practitioners to report concerns about licence holders.

However, McGregor argued that relying on doctors to report is inefficient because they are often unaware a patient owns a firearm. Instead, he proposes placing the responsibility on the applicant to obtain and submit evidence of their mental wellbeing. Data from the Coroners Prevention Unit underscores the urgency: 342 firearm-related suicides occurred in Victoria between 2016 and 2025.

The current system requires applicants to simply tick a box confirming whether they have received treatment for mental health, alcohol, or drug issues in the past five years. McGregor's critique suggests this trust-based approach is deeply flawed, as demonstrated by AT's case where critical health details were omitted. The government's decision to adopt nearly all review recommendations signals a shift toward stricter controls, though it stopped short of endorsing the coroner's specific proposal for mandatory medical proof.

The debate now centers on how to balance public safety with administrative burden and patient privacy, as authorities seek to prevent future tragedies without creating an overly cumbersome licensing process





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Victorian Firearms Licensing Coroner Simon Mcgregor Mental Health Evidence Gun Licence Reform Self-Reporting System

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