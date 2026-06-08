Victorian Curriculum 2.0: Personalized Learning Blueprint to Roll Out in 2025

Victoria's new curriculum, set for full implementation in 2025, shifts from age-based teaching to a personalized continuum, allowing students to learn at their own ability level. With emerging technologies like AI influencing subject content, the reform aims to cater to diverse learning paces, though experts caution about structural and evidential challenges.

Children starting school in 2027 will be the first cohort to progress from foundation to year 10 under the Victorian Curriculum 2.0 , a revamped educational blueprint set to transform learning over the coming decade.

The Victorian Curriculum and Assessment Authority (VCAA) is preparing for a full rollout of the updated curriculum from term one next year, with chief executive Andrew Smith emphasizing its design as a dynamic continuum that will evolve in response to a changing world. Unlike traditional models, the curriculum is structured to teach students based on their individual ability rather than their grade or age, allowing for a more personalized educational experience.

At specialist schools, for instance, prep students can now be taught across four different foundational levels, with educators tailoring material to each child's readiness. Smith explained that learning is not linear; the continuum approach lets students enter at the point appropriate for them and progress without rigid boundaries between years, smoothing the transition into pathways like VCE and VCE VM from year 10. This contrasts with systems like New South Wales, where syllabuses prescribe clear stage-based expectations for all students.

Emerging technology, particularly artificial intelligence, is identified as a key factor that will shape the curriculum's future development. Smith noted that the rise of AI could influence subject areas such as social sciences, where ethical capabilities become critical, or English, while geography might explore climate change through the lens of AI data centres to engage young people.

However, he cautioned that while educational technology often makes grand promises, its effectiveness remains mixed and evidence is still inconclusive. He stressed that teaching is fundamentally a human endeavor, and technology should complement rather than replace the essential teacher-student relationship. The curriculum's flexible framework aims to challenge high-performing students with material beyond their year level while supporting those who need more time, ensuring all learners can progress according to their individual needs.

The initiative has drawn praise from international education expert Geoff Masters, who described it as a move beyond the "standardised industrial model" of schooling. Masters, an adviser on curriculum and assessment reform, acknowledged Victoria's progress but warned that structural hurdles, such as assessment and reporting requirements, can still work against true differentiation.

He highlighted research showing that students of the same age and year level can differ by five or more years in learning ability in areas like mathematics and reading. Masters argued that if systems can meet each child at their point of need and provide appropriate time, more students will reach high standards.

Both experts underscore that the Victorian Curriculum 2.0 represents a significant shift toward personalized, capability-based learning, yet its long-term success will depend on sustained adaptation and the removal of systemic barriers to ensure no student is left behind





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Victorian Curriculum 2.0 Personalized Learning VCAA Andrew Smith Geoff Masters AI In Education Differentiation VCE Capability-Based Teaching

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