Victorian Doctors Sound Alarm as Nitrous Oxide Use Causes Permanent Paralysis and Deaths

A sharp rise in recreational nitrous oxide use in Victoria has led to permanent spinal and neurological injuries, burns, and a cluster of deaths. Hospitals report increasing emergency presentations as the gas becomes widely available and addictive.

A surge in recreational nitrous oxide use across Victoria has led to a concerning rise in permanent spinal and neurological injuries, as well as a cluster of accidental deaths, according to medical experts and coronial data.

Doctors at major Melbourne hospitals report that young people are arriving in emergency departments with catastrophic conditions such as paralysis, severe burns, and life-threatening complications after inhaling the gas from oversized canisters known as nangs. The Coroner's Court of Victoria has documented 16 deaths linked to nitrous oxide between 2020 and 2025, with five occurring in the last year alone.

The data highlights a sharp spike in fatalities following increased use during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, indicating a growing public health crisis. Dr. Brendan Morrissey, deputy director of emergency medicine at St Vincent's Hospital in Melbourne, has treated numerous patients who arrived in cardiac arrest after inhaling the gas. He described cases of irreversible nerve damage leading to loss of lower limb function, incontinence, and permanent neurological changes.

We are definitely seeing a significant increase in presentations with complications from nitrous oxide use, Morrissey said. It really sets off a chain of events. People are getting permanent neurological changes and permanent loss of lower limb function. This is irreversible nerve damage, where they cannot feel their legs or walk because of it.

The gas, commonly known as laughing gas, has been used as an anesthetic for over 180 years, but its recreational use has soared due to low cost and easy access. While selling nitrous oxide for culinary or medical purposes is legal in Victoria, it is illegal to sell if the retailer knows the buyer intends to inhale it.

However, the substance remains readily available at some convenience stores and through online retailers marketing large canisters as cream chargers or tanks containing up to five liters of pure gas. Dr. Mark Putland, director of emergency medicine at Royal Melbourne Hospital, described the consequences as catastrophic. He noted that the hospital is now seeing patients of all ages, including teenagers, people in their 20s and 30s, and even older individuals.

We are seeing everybody, from 50-year-old Anglo blokes to very young people, he said. People are using vast amounts of it. They are buying five-liter tanks of the stuff. These are industrial-sized tanks.

Putland emphasized that many of those harmed appear to be in the grips of addiction, noting that nitrous oxide can be highly addictive. It is a really tragic thing to see someone who has just lost their way, he added. The gas causes severe functional vitamin B12 deficiency by chemically altering the vitamin, leading to nerve damage. Heavy use destroys the protective coating around nerves, resulting in muscle weakness, loss of balance, walking difficulties, and permanent paralysis.

Dr. Morrissey also reported an increase in thermal burns from the freezing metal canisters, with patients suffering freeze burns on their lips, fingers, nose, airways, and inner thighs. Five years ago, such presentations were rare, but now they have become routine, reflecting the widespread availability and popularity of nitrous oxide among recreational drug users





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