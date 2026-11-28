Jess Wilson has led the Coalition to an unprecedented victory in the Victorian election, ending 12 years of Labor rule. With about 50 per cent of votes counted, Labor faces a historic wipeout and a battle with the Greens for opposition status.

Jess Wilson has become the first woman in Victoria's history to secure a popular mandate as premier after an unprecedented collapse in support for the state government brought 12 years of Labor rule to a shuddering end.

Jess Wilson Elected As Victoria Premier

Wilson, 36, is the youngest premier elected in Victoria since Federation. With about 50 per cent of the vote counted, Labor is suffering devastating results and now faces a fight with the Greens for opposition status following the Coalition's thumping election victory.

Also read Jess Wilson Becomes Victoria's First Female Premier

Labor Leader Ben Carroll earlier called Wilson to concede, as he faced the loss of his own seat of Niddrie and an electoral wipeout of historic proportions that threatened to reduce the dominant party of this century to a parliamentary rump. Wilson is enjoying a victory lap in her home seat of Kew after leading the Coalition to victory.

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In her victory speech, she declared that Victoria was back open for business and struck a humble note as she addressed people who had never voted for her party before this election. She made a point of directly addressing those first-time Liberal voters, noting it is one thing to win a vote and another to hold it. The result reflects the deconstructed, de-aligned and combustive reality of contemporary politics in Australia, one that is not unique to Victoria.

In the complex three and four-way contests that unfolded across Victoria on Saturday night, the difference between being a bug or the windscreen can be a few points on primary vote. When the Victorian Labor machine grinds through the entrails of this night to extract lessons from its electoral disaster, new premier Jess Wilson should pay close attention. A trap in politics is to misread your greatest victories.

Interactive Map Tracks First Preferences

In Point Cook, the Liberals' Raja Reddy has defeated first-term Labor MP Mathew Hilakari on first preferences. All first-preference votes cast at each polling booth are being tracked in an interactive map and updated as counting happens. Voters can use the interactive tool to search their address and see how their local polling booth voted on first preferences and how the data has changed over time.

The election followed a day of voting on Saturday, November 28, with polling centres opening at 8am and closing at 6pm. More than half of Victorian voters had put in their ballot early, according to the Victorian Electoral Commission. Despite the growing popularity of early voting, counting could not begin until polling closed at 6pm.

Speaking at the Melbourne Town Hall, Electoral Commissioner Sven Bluemmel said early votes had been received and prepared for counting but would remain uncounted until the official deadline. The early votes that are cast, yes, we have got them, they will be sorted in the sense that they will be placed face down on the table, smoothed out, ready for counting. But nothing will be counted before 6pm, he said.

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Bluemmel said about 15,500 votes had already been cast at Melbourne Town Hall over the past week and a half. Wet weather affected polling day, with flood warnings issued for parts of Victoria as heavy rain continued. Showers passed through Melbourne over the next couple of hours before the worst of the wet weather cleared later in the day.

The Bureau of Meteorology warned that further showers and heavy rainfall were likely to affect the city, following rain that began moving across the state yesterday afternoon. Speaking to 3AW that morning, the bureau's Daniel Hayes said another band of heavy rain was expected to pass through Melbourne over the next hour or two, before conditions gradually began to ease.

It is starting to ease around western parts of the state, and we do have another band of quite heavy rainfall and showers that are likely to come through Melbourne over the next hour or two, Hayes said. Earlier in the campaign, four journalists were embedded into electorates across the state to hit the streets, speak with locals and scrutinise candidates and their campaigns.

Respondents Forecast Labor Cataclysm

The final Resolve Political Monitor survey, conducted before all votes were cast, showed that Victoria was not merely heading for a change of government but that Labor was heading for a cataclysmic reckoning. The ALP's own internal research said that, in a worst-case scenario, it would be left with as few as 10 seats in the 88-seat lower house of parliament. Wilson will be sworn into office as premier.

Her victory marks an extraordinary political ascent for the 36-year-old, who now leads Victoria's next government. The result ends 12 years of Labor rule and delivers the Coalition an unprecedented victory that has reshaped Victorian politics.