Jess Wilson has become Victoria's youngest premier after the Coalition secured 50 seats, ending 12 years of Labor government. She plans to recall parliament before Christmas to pass tougher sentencing laws and other priorities.

Jess Wilson has become Victoria's youngest premier after the Coalition's historic victory in the 2026 state election, with the party securing 50 seats as of Sunday afternoon.

Jess Wilson Becomes Victoria Youngest Premier

The result ends 12 years of Labor government in Victoria. Wilson declared the state was back open for business in her victory speech on Saturday night. On Sunday, Wilson visited Briquettes cafe in her electorate of Kew with her family, where locals cheered and clapped as she arrived. She was accompanied by her son Patrick, husband Aaron Lane, sister Sarah, father Ron Wilson, and mother Jo Wilson.

Also read Jess Wilson Becomes Victoria's First Woman Premier as Coalition Wins Landslide

Later, she travelled to her new office at 1 Treasury Place in Melbourne's CBD, flanked by deputy premier-elect and Victorian Nationals leader Danny O'Brien. She said the pair were heading inside to get straight to work. Wilson has vowed to recall state parliament before Christmas to pass legislation including tougher sentences for children by expanding the state's adult crime for adult time laws. The expansion would add five offences, including car theft and attempted hijacking.

Harsher bail laws involving a one-strike rule will also be on the legislative agenda before the end of the year. Under its first 100 days in government, the Coalition plans to repeal Australia's first formal treaty with First Nations people by March next year. The Coalition has argued the treaty is divisive and expensive.

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First Nations Treaty Under Review

Victoria's Gellung Warl, the democratically elected First Nations body established in the treaty process, issued a statement renewing an invitation to meet with Wilson and continue constructive conversations. Gellung Warl co-chair Meriki Onus said the Coalition have outlined a clear commitment to boosting First Peoples' economic participation, funding education programs and improving health outcomes. We agree on the destination, and Treaty is the vehicle to get there, Onus said.

The Coalition's first 100 days plan also includes abolishing the emergency services tax, schools tax, and GP tax. It plans to expand the royal commission into allegations of corruption on government construction sites, cut several taxes, and roll back Labor's planning provisions that allowed for more development near 60 train and tram stations across Melbourne.

The Coalition has pledged to recruit an additional 3,000 police officers, eliminate 1 million potholes across Victoria's roads, cancel the proposed VNI West renewable energy transmission project to New South Wales, and overturn a longstanding ban on new gas exploration. Other priorities include reinstating move-on laws for protesters by March, and beyond that, a permit system for demonstrations and a ban on the phrase globalise the intifada.

Coalition Outlines First 100 Days Plan

The Coalition also plans to privatise two sewage plants for 90 years and sell off state-owned land and renewable energy assets, according to election policy costings. While the Coalition has no plans to reverse Victoria's emission reduction targets of cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 75% to 80% below 2005 levels by 2035 and reaching net zero by 2045, it will rip up policies designed to reduce carbon emissions.

Wilson, who has held the shadow treasury portfolio, has previously said she would appoint herself treasurer if she became premier. She has not specified when she would hand over the portfolio. Speaking to reporters following her party's resounding victory, Wilson said she had not yet received a call from Prime Minister Anthony Albanese but expected they would speak in the next few days. She promised to push the federal Labor government to give Victoria its fair share of funding.

Asked what she expected of her government's relationship with the Commonwealth, Wilson said: I'll always be fighting for the best interests of Victoria. Victorian Greens leader Ellen Sandell is touting the possibility that the Greens could be Victoria's opposition, promising to oppose a Coalition plan to lease the state's sewerage assets.

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Greens Gains Seats in Inner Melbourne

Speaking live to ABC News, Sandell said the party's success, potentially winning at least seven lower house seats, was thanks to voters connecting with their message that politics should work for the people. I haven't had a lot of sleep, you can probably tell by the hair, but it's quite an extraordinary result for the Greens, she told the ABC.

We have at least doubled our numbers and there are a whole host of seats that could end up in the Greens column after more counting. Potentially we could end up being the opposition here in Victoria. The Greens have made significant gains across inner Melbourne, winning seven seats and improving on their 2022 primary vote percentage.

Liberal senator James Paterson has cast doubt on whether Victorian One Nation MPs could survive in the new state parliament, citing the minor party's inexperience. Paterson described Saturday's election result as a stunning and catastrophic rejection of Labor while praising close friend and premier-elect Jess Wilson. The federal senator is the godfather of Wilson's son Patrick. Jess Wilson's father, former MP Ron Wilson, said there were a few tears watching his eldest daughter's acceptance speech last night.

Ron Wilson was the Liberal MP for the former electoral district of Bennettswood from 1999 to 2002. She's humble and she believes in the people around her, he said. Wilson said she was incredibly honoured that Victorians have trusted her to lead the state. She described seeing the caller ID of her predecessor as a moment where you take stock of everything that's happened.

It hits you, she said. Speaking outside Briquettes cafe, the premier-elect said it would be a nervous wait for many Liberal candidates in seats where the result was still unclear. Keep in mind these results aren't final, as votes are still being counted and some seats remain too close to call. Some of the likely Labor survivors include outgoing deputy premier Gabrielle Williams, as well as ministers Natalie Suleyman and Melissa Horne.

Premier-elect Jess Wilson and Victorian Nationals leader Danny O'Brien are getting on with work after their thumping election victory.