Liberal candidate Nick McGowan campaigns in Ringwood with toilet stunt and graffiti cleanup

Liberal candidate Nick McGowan is campaigning in Ringwood ahead of the November 28 Victorian election, using unusual stunts and distancing himself from the Liberal brand as he tries to win back the seat lost in 2018.

Liberal candidate Nick McGowan is making an unconventional pitch to voters in Ringwood ahead of the November 28 Victorian election, hoping to win back a seat the Liberals lost in the so-called Danslide of 2018.

The 51-year-old father of three recently resigned from the upper house to run for the Legislative Assembly seat. He has built a high local profile with eye-catching stunts that have made him a fixture on social media feeds across the area. The first time a reporter called McGowan, he sounded out of breath. He had just missed the premier at the station and said he had a toilet to give him.

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Ringwood Candidate Notorious For Local Stunts

McGowan was protesting the lack of a public toilet at Ringwood East train station and hoped to hand the gift to Ben Carroll, who had been there minutes earlier for a press conference on capping public transport fares. He narrowly missed him. From mowing nature strips to posing with Instagram-famous potholes, McGowan is locally notorious for such stunts. Videos of him scrubbing graffiti have been met with good humour by the offenders, who subsequently tagged his name throughout the area.

But fellow North-Eastern Metro representative and Labor MP Sonja Terpstra took a less favourable view. She said his clean-up efforts had actually caused further damage to one bridge in the order of 150,000 dollars, a claim McGowan refutes. A parliamentary colleague also accused him of causing further damage to the Ringwood Gateway Bridge over Maroondah Highway by trying to rub off graffiti with the wrong treatment.

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McGowan clearly enjoys a laugh, but a reporter who joined him door-knocking on a Thursday for a couple of hours quickly noticed a line between what he considers tactically humorous and absurd. At the meeting point, he was changing into blue shorts by the boot of his car, wearing a pink T-shirt with his name on it and sneakers. He held up a stack of fridge magnets.

He said he hates having things in his pocket, so he has to carry as many as he can in one hand, and that his hand gets quite sore by the end. When asked why he does not wear a bum bag, he looked aghast and said he would look ridiculous. It is a fine line politicians must walk between being seen as approachable and professional, something McGowan has had time to perfect.

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He has been called a perennial candidate, struggled for preselection and unsuccessfully run in state and federal elections before finally securing a spot in the upper house in 2022. In the aftermath of assault allegations that saw another figure ousted from the Labor Party and investigated by police, with no charges laid and all wrongdoing denied, McGowan began not-so-subtly making an early play for the lower house seat.

With his office at Eastland Shopping Centre in Ringwood heartland, McGowan has spent the last few years building his profile as the member in Ringwood. He admits the approach is cheeky, but it is highly effective. Door-knocking on the streets of Mitcham, many locals think he already is the member for Ringwood, not someone hoping to win the seat back for the Liberals on November 28. He responds coyly to the confusion.

Adding to the blurred lines is McGowan's choice of campaign colours. Refusing to be pinned down to Liberal blue alone, his wardrobe is full of T-shirts in a range of colours. He is not leaping out of his skin to tell people he is a Liberal. In the few dozen interactions observed between him and residents, he mentioned the name of his party just three times.

He told the reporter he had spoken with a lovely old couple earlier that day who were hardcore Labor, and said he did not have the heart to break it to them. Political commentator Dr Zareh Ghazarian says McGowan is not alone in distancing himself from the Liberal brand at this election.

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He says the party's Victorian branch has made a conscious effort in 2026 to separate itself from its flailing federal colleagues, as well as its own recent messy past. McGowan insists there is no real method to his madness, but says it is intentional in the sense that it removes the barrier of partisanship from conversation. He says he does not love shoving his politics down anyone's throat and does not think the public loves it either.

McGowan Challenges Liberal Party Stereotypes

The 51-year-old father of three seems generally uncomfortable sitting within partisan boundaries. Some of the issues he is particularly zealous about most people would not typically associate with the Liberals. In a rapid-fire round of word association, he greeted working from home with an enthusiastic love it, and immigration with yes please. It was a no, thank you to One Nation, while he says he gets on really well with the Greens.

McGowan says that to him, being a Liberal is about striving for a tolerant, multicultural society where individual and collective rights are balanced. That was the vision presented to him when, as a 16-year-old, he contacted Labor, the Liberals and the Democrats trying to decide which to join. Nonetheless, he is about as far to the left as a technically right-wing politician can be, and prides himself on doing what he can to bridge the partisan divide.

Having grown up moving from place to place with his mum after she separated from his dad, whom McGowan describes as loving but a functioning alcoholic, he learned to be something of a chameleon. As an adult he moved between countries working for various agencies under the umbrella of the United Nations, where he first got a foothold by giving an optimistic account of his French language skills.

It was during this time, he says, that he learned the value of shitty peace. He says it has been a great lesson in life with any group of people, to ask where the common ground is, what is palatable and what moves us forward.

War Zone Experiences Shape Political Approach

He says that if you have been or lived in a war zone, you know that is the one thing you want to avoid above all else, and that every peace he has ever seen is pretty shitty, but it is better than the alternative. At one point in the conversation, McGowan casually recalled being held up at knife point not once but twice, first in Burundi and then in the Netherlands.

Bizarrely, he says the latter incident, in which he was mugged while walking home at night, had been predicted by a fortune-teller he had visited with Matthew Guy. McGowan believes the experiences have shaped his approach to politics and to finding common ground with people of all backgrounds.