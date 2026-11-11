Victorian Election: Jess Wilson and Ben Carroll Urged to Rule Out Deals With One Nation

Jess Wilson and Ben Carroll missed a chance to rule out deals with One Nation before the Victorian election, which could hand the party upper house seats.

The Victorian election is drawing close attention from Australia's political and media establishment, because Pauline Hanson's One Nation is testing how far its recent surge can carry it in the state. The Coalition under relative newcomer Jess Wilson is challenging a Labor government that has governed for 12 years, led by Ben Carroll, a last-minute fresh face. The contest is a major test for One Nation, which rose from 6% of the national primary vote at last year's election to as high as 28% in some polling.

The central question is whether Wilson can win outright or whether One Nation becomes a kingmaker. On current numbers, Wilson is expected to avoid being forced into a minority government propped up by a bloc of Hanson MPs in the state's lower house. A substantial One Nation presence in the upper house, however, looks close to a certainty. Even internal Greens polling suggests that capturing five or more of the 40 seats in the Legislative Council is achievable for Hanson's party.

Also read Pointed questions for Ben, Jess and Warren

How One Nation Could Gain Power Without Winning Government

One Nation could influence the next Victorian government even without taking office. A Wilson government would find little support from the Greens, so it would have to negotiate with Hanson's people to pass its legislation. Any such arrangement would come at a price, and the Coalition should not expect to get anything for nothing.

The Liberals and Nationals often describe the Greens as extreme, yet the commentary argues that the Coalition has not considered what a deal with One Nation would involve. Mark Nicholson, one of One Nation's upper house hopefuls, is the individual behind a cartoon mocking Jackie Lambie's struggle with vaginal prolapse. Nicholson has also called for former Labor premiers Dan Andrews and Jacinta Allan to be jailed. Warren Pickering, One Nation's leader in Victoria, has said he sees nothing extreme about white replacement conspiracy theories. The article asks what Pickering might demand in return for allowing a Coalition government's legislation to pass.

Advertisement

Those demands could touch many areas of policy. According to the article, One Nation's pro-life and anti-vaccination members would have a wealth of proposals for an incoming Victorian health minister. The party's climate deniers would also be well placed to push for reversing years of progress on emissions reduction and renewable energy. Programs such as Safe Schools, harassment-free zones around abortion clinics, Melbourne's medically supervised injecting room, and voluntary assisted dying would all likely be in One Nation's sights.

Major Parties Criticised for Politics-as-Usual Strategies

Jess Wilson's Coalition has shifted its approach to One Nation as the campaign has progressed. It first tried to pretend that One Nation did not exist, and then moved toward a form of normalising the party's behaviour. The Liberal pledge to scrap the state's treaty with its First Nations people is described as unlikely to satisfy One Nation, which would probably demand more.

Ben Carroll, the Labor leader, is trying to tie the Coalition closely to Hanson's party in voters' minds. The article notes that this strategy is not working well for him, and that his polling continues to slide. The commentary argues that both leaders are using the major parties' familiar playbook, which suggests that Carroll and Wilson either do not understand or cannot acknowledge the new political reality.

The article argues that the two leaders have missed a historic chance to show they grasp the scale of the hard-right threat. Greens leader Ellen Sandell could have joined them in pledging to make no deals with One Nation, which would have been a rare act of cross-party cooperation in Australian politics. The author notes that similar agreements have endured, however imperfectly, in other democracies, most notably Germany.

Advertisement

What a Cross-Party Pledge Could Change Next

A cross-party agreement to keep One Nation out of government decision-making would show that the traditional parties do not have to freeze when facing the far right. The article suggests that Hanson and her party would still present themselves as victims of an establishment stitch-up, but argues that such a claim would not be new. A joint pledge would, at the very least, have denied One Nation the leverage it is likely to gain in the upper house.

Voters will decide the outcome of the Victorian election, and the upper house results will determine how much influence One Nation carries into the next parliament. The article's central warning is that without a clear pledge, the Coalition or Labor could find itself negotiating with One Nation on terms set by the party, not by the voters.