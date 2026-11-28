Victorian Labor suffered a devastating election defeat on Saturday, with Premier Ben Carroll conceding to Liberal leader Jess Wilson as One Nation's primary vote surged to around 21 per cent in the nation's most progressive state.

Victorian Labor was handed an electoral drubbing on Saturday night, in a result that will ring alarm bells in Canberra for Anthony Albanese after Premier Ben Carroll conceded to Liberal leader Jess Wilson less than three hours after polls closed.

The extraordinary drop in Labor's primary vote, which was hovering around 17 per cent three hours after polls closed, ensured the ALP's defeat. One Nation's vote was around 21 per cent, ahead of Labor, but it was not all good news for the incoming Liberal government, which won the primary vote of 34 per cent of voters.

Also read ‘A shocker for working people’: Bracks pleads with Labor voters to reject One Nation

Jess Wilson To Become First Elected Female Premier

Predictions that Labor could hold on to as many as 30-something seats in the 88-seat lower house looked hopelessly optimistic within a couple of hours. A seat count in the teens or, maybe, the 20s looked like the best outcome. Jess Wilson will become Victoria's first elected female premier. This Victorian election may come to redefine the meaning of a change election.

A three-term Labor government was up against a Coalition opposition led by a first-term MP, while Pauline Hanson's resurgent One Nation looked to win seats in what is considered Australia's most progressive state. These figures will continue to update until all the votes have been counted. Federal Labor will take three lessons from the result. Incumbent leaders, in an age of presidential politics, are vulnerable, as Peter Dutton, Adam Bandt and now Ben Carroll have demonstrated.

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The surge in support for One Nation is real and durable. And voters have zero tolerance for governments with integrity issues. The real interest for federal Labor in this poll lay not in whether Wilson would form government. Rather, it was whether this would be a straightforward win or a thumping that delivered results that were, to borrow a phrase from Tony Soprano, irregular around the margins.

One Nation Primary Vote Surpasses Expectations

Federal Opposition Leader Angus Taylor was seen pouring a beer during a Victorian Liberal Party election campaign stop with state Liberal leader Jess Wilson. One Nation's primary vote in seats across the state was better than expected, but preferences were likely to favour and save Coalition MPs. One Nation's primary vote in the country's most progressive state will be a concern for Albanese. The Greens' excellent performance will also be noted.

Three hours into the count, the Greens had won, by some counts, seven seats and the Labor Party just two. The winning party in state elections almost always overstates the federal implications while the losing party understates them. Both claims should be taken with a grain of salt. Victorian voters faced a unique set of circumstances: Premier Ben Carroll's government was hugely unpopular compared to every other state government around the country, even after ordering a Big Build royal commission.

The issues that defined this contest were primarily state-based: spiralling debt, corruption on the Big Build projects, crime and potholes, an issue that came to symbolise voters' sense that the most basic duties of a state government have been neglected. There was also an unpopular federal government. Back in April 1990, Labor lost nine seats in Victoria in the federal election.

Two years later, Victorians vented their spleens again and booted out premier Joan Kirner and her tired state Labor government. So by the time the 1993 election rolled around, and despite having been the most unpopular politician in the country just a couple of years earlier, Paul Keating won the unwinnable federal election in 1993, with Victoria providing four additional seats to the federal party.

Albanese Hopes For Federal Labor Recovery In Victoria

Albanese will be hoping that Victorians, after sacking Carroll, will look more kindly on federal Labor at the next national election, due in May 2028. Victoria is a stronghold for federal Labor, where it holds 27 of 38 seats. Albanese knows that retaining that red wall is a necessary precondition of winning a third term in office. It will also suit Albanese to have Wilson, a new premier from the opposing side of politics, to square up against.

The Liberal Party has not won a single seat north or west of the Yarra this side of the year 2000. One Nation's performance in the working class seats in Melbourne's outer suburbs will be closely watched. This is the Liberal party's traditional heartland in Melbourne. Typically, when the Coalition forms government in Victoria, it sweeps all or nearly all these seats.

Securing this part of Melbourne will likely be key to a Coalition victory, particularly the swing seats that follow the Frankston train line, which have historically had a big role in determining government. The seats that cover and surround the CBD are expected to be contests between Labor and the Greens, where the minor party could extend its hold on Melbourne's inner suburbs.

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It will be hoping to perform well in seats held marginally by Labor, such as Footscray, Northcote and Preston, and to win back Prahran, which it held for a decade before the Liberals secured it in a 2025 by-election. Labor has been able to win government so regularly in Victoria in part because of its strength in regional centres, including the cities of Geelong, Ballarat and Bendigo.

One Nation Threatens Coalition Dominance In Regional Seats

The Coalition has generally dominated this part of the state, with the National Party holding many of these seats, some comfortably, for decades. But this could be under threat by One Nation. The party performed well in Morwell in the 2025 federal election and is also expected to poll highly in other seats across this region. Queensland and Tasmania are instructive.

State premiers David Crisafulli and Jeremy Rockliff have forged solid working relationships with the prime minister, but have had no hesitation at playing the blame Canberra card when it has suited them. But playing that card can cut both ways, and does not necessarily hurt the federal government. Wilson's last-minute promise to privatise Melbourne Water's sewerage assets will face opposition.

If she cuts services to start paying down state debt, something she will inevitably need to do, she risks losing support. She would be smart to take a leaf out of Crisafulli's playbook, rather than the slash-and-burn approach of former LNP premier Campbell Newman. But there are downside risks for federal Labor in Victoria too. One Nation was poised to claim a number of seats in the upper house and potentially a handful in the lower house.

The party will gain additional political legitimacy, funds and staff, and it will help shape policymaking in Victoria in the next four years. In opposition, state Labor will have far fewer staff to work with their federal colleagues in the lead-up to the next federal election. Conversely, the Victorian Liberals will be boosted by having more resources and people than it has had in a long, long time.

Federal Opposition Receives Morale Boost From Election Result

The Angus Taylor-led federal opposition will receive a big morale boost, knowing that even Victoria can vote for the Coalition. Regardless of One Nation's final seat count, federal Labor should interpret this result as, at a minimum, another warning about the volatility of voters across Victoria and the country. It confirms the results of the South Australian state election, the Farrer federal byelection and the WA state byelection in Secret Harbour. One Nation is a viable electoral force.

Saturday's election has delivered a vote that is irregular around the margins of Melbourne, and across Victoria. Australia's second-largest state has turned blue. James Massola is Chief Political Commentator. He has previously been National Affairs Editor and South-East Asia Correspondent, and has won Quill and Kennedy awards and is the 2026 Press Gallery Journalist of the Year.