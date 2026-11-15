Victorian Election: Labor Polling Low, Liberals Push Celeste's Law

Two days before early voting, Labor trails in polls while Liberals unveil anti-stalking laws. Analysis of policy impacts on public health and election dynamics ahead of the Victorian state election.

With just 12 days remaining before the Victoria n state election, major political parties are intensifying their final push for voter support. The Liberal Party has introduced proposed new anti-stalking legislation named Celeste's Law, directly addressing the tragic death of Celeste Manno. This announcement comes as early voting opens in two days, marking a critical juncture in the campaign season.

Labor Polling Decline and Election Outlook

The Labor Party faces a challenging electoral landscape, with primary vote numbers showing little sign of recovery. Pollster Kos Samaras of the Redbridge Group indicates that recent data paints a difficult picture for the incumbent government. His organization's polling places Labor in the low 20s, a significant drop from the mid-20s they held for much of the year.

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Conversely, the Liberal Party has surged to the low 30s in the same polls. This shift in public sentiment suggests the opposition is well positioned to win the upcoming election. Samaras notes that both parties delayed their major campaign launches, making it difficult to gain traction with voters who tend to tune out of politics late in the cycle.

Health Policy Divergence and Hospital Capacity

Healthcare remains a central battleground, with the Liberal Party committing to increased surgical capacity in private hospitals. A complementary promise includes funding an additional 500,000 specialist appointments, a measure requiring a 195 million spend. These policies aim to alleviate pressure on the public system by diverting some demand to the private sector.

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However, Labor firmly rejects this approach. Health spokesperson Stitt emphasized that the government plans to deliver all additional surgeries within the public health system. She highlighted that demand is growing due to population increases and higher acuity levels in emergency departments, arguing that the Liberal proposal does not adequately address these systemic pressures.

Anti-Stalking Legislation and Justice Reforms

The Liberal Party's introduction of Celeste's Law represents a direct response to the justice system gaps exposed by the murder of Celeste Manno. The legislation proposes 24-hour monitoring of offenders and strict intervention orders. These orders would establish exclusion zones around victims' homes and workplaces to ensure their safety.

Senator Jess Wilson advocated for the bill, stating that Celeste Manno should still be alive today. She argued that victims deserve equal protection under the law regardless of whether their stalker is a former partner, colleague, or stranger. The policy aims to prevent future tragedies by implementing stricter controls on individuals with a history of stalking behaviors.