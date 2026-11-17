Premier Ben Carroll, Opposition Leader Jess Wilson, Greens leader Ellen Sandell and One Nation's Warren Pickering faced undecided voters in the campaign's only leaders' debate.

Premier Ben Carroll, Opposition Leader Jess Wilson, Greens leader Ellen Sandell and One Nation's Victorian leader Warren Pickering faced off in the first and probably only debate of this year's Victorian election campaign.

The People's Forum, hosted by News24 and the Herald Sun and moderated by Marija Ercegovac, began at 7.30pm at the Sofitel in Melbourne. It was held the night before early voting opens and just 11 days before the election, with about 100 undecided voters in the room. The stakes are high.

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Wilson is in the box seat to become the state's next premier, ending three consecutive terms of Labor rule, but the Coalition's primary vote sits at 30 per cent, according to Resolve Political Monitor. That would be a historically low number if replicated on election day for a major party to claim power. Labor is falling behind after Carroll briefly managed to right the ship when he replaced Jacinta Allan at the end of July.

Unusual Four Way Leader Debate

One Nation is hoping to win lower house seats in Victoria for the first time, with Pickering running in Pakenham, while the Greens under Sandell are aiming to pick up more inner-city seats from Labor. The four-way debate was unusual, and the fact it looms as the only contest between the leaders is indicative of the behind-the-scenes wrangling for them to come face-to-face at all.

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Wilson had refused to agree to a debate hosted by Channel Nine, owner of this masthead, which would have featured Pickering but not Sandell. She later agreed to the four-way debate on News24 and also accepted a fresh invitation from Nine to go head-to-head with Carroll, a proposal Labor rejected because it would not benefit the government's strategy of tying Wilson to Pauline Hanson's party.

A separate ABC debate proposal also fell through, meaning the only leaders' encounter was broadcast on pay TV. Carroll, 51, became premier in July after ousting Daniel Andrews' successor, Jacinta Allan. He represents the north-west Melbourne electorate of Niddrie and has repeatedly declared since his first speech as premier in late July: I am not Daniel Andrews, I am not Jacinta Allan.

His first job was at Kmart at 14, where he joined the Shop, Distributive and Allied Employees' Association, and he later earned the moniker the Kmart Keating from Labor frontbencher Bill Shorten. The debate delivered political theatre. Wilson mocked Carroll for refusing to say the names of his predecessors, Daniel Andrews and Jacinta Allan, telling the Labor leader they're not Voldemort. After a back-and-forth, Carroll never did say their names.

Costings Row And Mockery

Wilson also had an apparent Julia Gillard moment, according to the Herald Sun, when she told Carroll she would not be lectured by him on the costings of her policies. Carroll had claimed Liberal plans did not stack up and would require cuts to healthcare funding to pay down debt. Wilson hit back: I like to see these scare campaigns that you run.

But Ben, I won't be lectured by you or your government on costings when you have racked up $200bn worth of debt in this state. Pickering said the state resembled Gotham City because of rising crime and vowed to lock up more offenders, even if that meant sending them interstate. He said: I don't give a damn if our prisons are full. You've broken the law.

You're going to jail. They're bringing in a supermax in New South Wales. That's where you're bloody going. The only person to receive rousing applause was Billy, a bearded schoolteacher who asked how the leaders planned to rebuild trust in politics when, as he put it, nobody believes a word you say any more, and it's fundamental.

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Many of the night's most memorable moments came from Sandell, whose late inclusion on the panel followed a stoush between Carroll and Wilson over whether Pickering should be invited. Having four of us on the stage tonight tells you everything about how politics is changing, Sandell told the undecided voters.

Greens Target Party Funding

In her green blazer and unmistakably in enemy territory, Sandell spoke authentically and was the only leader willing to take all three other parties to task: Labor over donations from the gambling industry, the Liberals over money from property developers and One Nation for its links to billionaire Gina Rinehart, who she said is writing their policy. If you're wondering why you can't afford your groceries or your rent or to buy a home, just look at who is funding these three other parties, Sandell said.

She also asked Carroll how he can claim to fight for working people given cuts to the public sector and fights with health workers, teachers, council workers and firefighters over wages. Asked whether she would support the Liberals with confidence and supply in a hung parliament, Sandell said the Greens' values were quite far apart from the Coalition's, adding: Jess Wilson wants to rip up treaty. She wants to rip up renewable energy.

She wants to make significant cuts to public service. The Coalition plans to scrap Victoria's treaty with First Peoples if it wins the election. Wilson relied on an often-repeated line that treaty goes far further than what the voice to parliament ever did and undermines our parliament. Sandell responded: You know that's not true though, you can't lie to the Victorian people like that.

Sandell Defends Protest Rights

The pair also clashed over pro-Palestinian protests in Melbourne's CBD, with Sandell defending the right to peaceful protest. She said: There is a very clear difference between antisemitism, which is unacceptable, and actually standing up and calling out war crimes that are happening by the government of Israel. Wilson responded: At these protests, we have seen people throw rocks at police officers. That is not a peaceful protest.

Sandell said existing laws already dealt with such incidents and argued protest permits were not the answer, adding: Politicians shouldn't be the ones deciding who gets to protest. That is an authoritarian government move, and we do not want that. Pickering agreed with Sandell that politicians should not decide who gets to protest and described One Nation as a flagbearer for the principles of democracy, including freedom of speech.

During his turn to ask a question, Pickering tried to pressure Wilson on the Coalition's position on legislated net zero targets. Wilson, who holds a comfortable lead in the polls and arguably had the most to lose from the debate, largely avoided taking the bait and held her own. She stuck to her line that she was governed by practicality. With early voting opening on Wednesday, the campaign now enters its final stretch before election day.