Victorian Labor has suffered an electoral annihilation, with Premier Ben Carroll losing his own seat of Niddrie and the party on track to hold as few as 15 seats in the 88-seat parliament.

Victoria n Labor has suffered an electoral annihilation, with Premier Ben Carroll losing his own seat of Niddrie and the party on track to hold as few as 15 seats in the 88-seat lower house.

The result represents one of the most significant defeats in the state's democratic history and a stark repudiation of the ruling party. Labor candidates and senior party figures barely had the words to explain how they had fallen from the 56-seat highs they experienced only last election under Daniel Andrews. The assessments were invariably bad, not good, or simply disbelief.

Also read Victorian election 2026 LIVE updates: Jess Wilson and Ben Carroll go head-to-head; Labor on track for historic loss

Victorian Labor suffers electoral annihilation

One outgoing Labor MP teased that the party would have at least a handful of seats, saying at least a Tarago, maybe three Camrys. Another MP, who should narrowly hold on, said Labor needs a fresh start, in an apparent nod to Liberal leader. Labor's longstanding so-called red wall in the north and west of Melbourne did not just lose a brick, it took out the premier. Ben Carroll lost his own seat of Niddrie.

Sydenham will fall, along with Sunbury, Point Cook and possibly Greenvale, Kalkallo, Werribee, St Albans, Tarneit and Essendon. The former premier Daniel Andrews and his successor Jacinta Allan now lead a parliament with drastically reduced numbers, a situation humorously compared to fitting the entire remaining parliamentary caucus into two Ford Falcons. The vehicle reference holds symbolic weight, as the Ford Falcon was manufactured in Broadmeadows, a suburb that serves as a historic Labor stronghold.

Despite that legacy, the electorate in Broadmeadows awarded Labor only twenty-five percent of the vote on Saturday night. Voters fragmented their support, sending substantial shares to the Victorian Socialists, who captured over seven percent, and the Socialist Alliance, which approached five percent. The Greens secured approximately eighteen percent, while the Liberal Party received less than twenty percent, and Pauline Hanson's One Nation gained sixteen percent.

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At The Lakes polling booth within the Broadmeadows seat, Labor's primary vote dropped significantly from fifty percent in the 2022 election to just twenty-three percent. Labor candidate Elizabeth Nealy could only achieve this reduced tally.

Primary vote collapses in working class seats

Meanwhile, Arthur Tsoutsoulis of One Nation, who ran at the federal level in the seat of Scullin last year, saw his support at The Lakes booth soar from six-point-five percent in 2025 to twenty-six-point-four percent. Similar dramatic declines occurred in Footscray, where the Labor primary vote slumped by twenty percent, and in Essendon, where the drop was twenty-two percent. In the seat of Bendigo East, previously held by Jacinta Allan, the fall in support could be close to thirty percent.

In Niddrie, approximately one-fifth of the previous electorate deserted Ben Carroll in 2026, resulting in him losing his seat entirely. The scale of this defeat puts Victorian Labor's performance in alarming historical context. Anna Bligh's Labor government in Queensland suffered a fifteen-point-six percent collapse in its primary vote during the 2012 election, leaving them with only seven members, yet they maintained a primary vote above twenty-six percent.

Kristina Keneally led the New South Wales Labor Party to a thirteen percent drop in support a year earlier, yet she still kept the primary vote above twenty-five percent. In contrast, fewer than one in four Victorians were willing to support Labor this time.

In a gracious concession speech, Carroll listed off Labor achievements during 12 years in government, spruiking policies he was proud of from major infrastructure projects such as the Metro Tunnel and level crossing removals to free TAFE, teacher pay deals and voluntary assisted dying. He pointed to Labor's decade of work to deliver a Treaty with Victoria's First Peoples, saying it was the right thing to do.

For the first time since taking the leadership, Carroll seemed to say Daniel Andrews' and Jacinta Allan's names with ease on Saturday night. For some in Labor, the campaign was so conscious of avoiding its ghosts, like corruption on its transformative infrastructure projects, that it erased its victories from the narrative entirely. An autopsy will look at what went wrong.

Outgoing MPs blame party for losing connection

Deputy leader Gabrielle Williams said Labor failed to learn from hits to its primary vote in its heartland in 2022 and at last year's Werribee byelection. It is quite clear we did not heed the warnings, she said. There were many inflection points that should have given us cause to listen or, more importantly, to respond.

Outgoing MP Gary Maas, who leaves the parliament after deciding not to recontest in Narre Warren South, told the ABC that Labor forgot who it represented. Labor's primary rightfully bottomed, said Maas, who has Sri Lankan heritage. We traditionally rely on our multicultural and multi-faith communities yet our multicultural and multi-faith communities are not reflected as actual MPs in Labor governments.

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Outgoing MP Sonja Terpstra had a few choice words, writing on social media that standing in the middle trying to straddle things meant standing for nothing. The party had been trading values to quell front pages instead of holding the line, Terpstra said. Two elections ago, the party won on first preferences.

Sydenham candidate Uros Rasic told the ABC that Labor needs to assess why working class people abandoned the party and work hard to win them back, adding that Labor needs to take a good look at itself and rebuild trust with Victorians. In the eastern suburbs, Labor will not make the two-party preferred result in seats the party held a day ago.

Systemic crisis threatens major parties across Victoria

Once the final preferences are distributed, Victoria's 61st parliament will likely include just 15 Labor MPs in an 88 seat house. While the outcome is a victory for the opposition and various third parties, the figures suggest that celebrations should be muted for all but Labor's most dedicated supporters. The Coalition's primary vote is also on track to fall compared to its 2022 achievement. This election has been characterized as a victory of width rather than depth.

The fact that One Nation, the Greens, the Socialists and independent candidates became the first port of call for disillusioned voters indicates a systemic crisis. This trend poses a significant worry not just for the remnants of Labor, but also for the Liberal and National parties, who now face a fragmented electorate that is less predictable than in the past.

The threat posed to the major parties by One Nation was particularly evident in small communities left behind by economic changes, where anger at perceived corruption under the Labor government was palpable. In Dingwall, a tiny farming community south of Kerang in the seat of Murray Plains, the results were telling. Four years after the previous election and without Pauline Hanson on the ballot, Nationals candidate Brett Hosking secured only thirty-two of the seventy-two voters in Dingwall.

His One Nation opponent, Garner Smith, achieved the exact same number, highlighting the intense competition for anti-establishment votes. Independents also demonstrated their ability to compete effectively against both major parties and One Nation. In Benambra, a seat held by conservative parties since the nineteenth century, independent Lachie McKeeman is on track to outpoll all competitors. Although he may not take the seat, his performance illustrates that voters are unwilling to simply reward major parties, even when one has lost legitimacy.

This dynamic was further complicated by the federal stakes involved in Victoria's vote. John Howard's famous assertion that politics is governed by the iron laws of arithmetic has been updated by contemporary results. While Howard faced Labor as his primary rival, modern voters have subtracted Labor from the state's electoral equation while remaining unsure of the final solution.

The traditional Labor seat of Geelong exemplifies this confusion, with Labor, One Nation, the Liberal Party and the Green Party all projected to end up with around twenty percent of the vote each.