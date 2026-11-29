The Victorian state election results have triggered a major crisis for federal Labor as the Coalition secures a landslide victory, forcing national leadership to address mounting pressure.

The latest election counting results indicate the state Coalition is on track to win more than 53 seats while Labor was almost completely wiped off the map, only winning three seats outright so far. Counting will recommence later today. This decisive victory for the Coalition in the Victorian election has kicked off a round of soul-searching for Labor both in the state and federally.

Federal Labor Responds to State Landslide

Kim Plibersek acknowledged the drubbing while distancing federal Labor from the result she says was predominately due to state issues. This is the worst result that we've had anywhere at any time. And of course, we'll be looking for reasons for that and any lessons that we can learn from it. Plibersek notes that when Dan Andrews was fixing up all the level crossings, people were really happy. When there were potholes on every road in Victoria, people felt like they were being ignored and that their daily needs were being ignored by the government.

Also read 2026 Victorian State Election: Early Voting Surges Amid Flood Warnings and Expected Labor Defeat

Kristina Ryan Demands Federal Action

Ryan, who holds the federal seat of Kooyong, which overlaps the state seats of Kew, Hawthorn and Malvern, says a greater focus needs to be on the cost of living. All politicians should learn the lesson of what happened on the weekend, which is that you have to listen to your electorates and you have to reflect their concerns. In Victoria, the single biggest concern is the cost of living. So the federal Labor government does need to decrease its spending, needs to increase productivity, and it needs to help Victorians get ahead. They've really struggled to do that in recent years and we saw the result of that on Saturday.

Conservative Critics Cite Economic Policy

The Coalition currently holds a commanding lead with more than 53 seats compared to Labor's three. The economic rationale behind the public backlash centers on fiscal management. The more government spend, the more they compete with households and businesses. And that forces prices up, according to conservative critics. This argument suggests that federal overspending directly contributed to the local electorate's frustration with inflation and household budget pressures.

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Michelle Ananda-Rajah Challenges Caucus Culture

Michelle Ananda-Rajah took aim at the changes to the capital gains tax discount and discretionary trusts, insisting the government should stop declaring war on business. She also called for spending to be cut to rein in inflation, and warned the culture of caucus required change, describing it as dangerously acquiescent. Her criticism highlights internal dissent regarding how the party manages business relations and economic stability.

Plibersek Defends Small Business Record

When asked about Ananda-Rajah's criticism about Labor's approach to small business, Plibersek responded she was actually 100 per cent wrong. There is about 900 new small businesses starting up every day in Australia, 1.3 million since we came to government and in the last budget there was $3.8b of assistance for small business because we know that small business is an engine room of productivity in this country. Plibersek maintains that despite the electoral setback, the federal government's economic contributions to small enterprises remain robust and essential for national productivity.