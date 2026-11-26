Political analysis reveals Victorian Greens may gain seats as One Nation loses support to the Coalition. Discover how preference flows and policy disputes reshape the election landscape.

One Nation launched its campaign for the Victorian election with an artificial intelligence-generated video featuring Pauline Hanson, yet political experts suggest the party may face unexpected challenges in translating online buzz into actual parliamentary seats. While the far-right group aimed to capitalize on voter dissatisfaction with established parties, independent analysts at RedBridge Group indicate a significant shift in electoral dynamics that could benefit the Victorian Greens instead.

Greens Project Seat Gains Amid Polling Reversal

Simon Welsh, director of research at the political consultancy RedBridge Group, states that the Victorian Greens are poised to increase their representation in the lower house during the Saturday election. Welsh explains that polling data has undergone a dramatic reversal over the last few months, moving from predictions of a net loss for the Greens to a strong prospect of gaining two or three additional seats. This potential gain would effectively double their current hold of two lower house seats in the Victorian Parliament.

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The positive outlook for the Greens stems from a combination of voter dissatisfaction with Labor policies and strategic positioning by the opposition. Labor's proposed measures regarding crime detention and cuts to school disability support programs have alienated segments of their traditional base. Additionally, the government's support for data center developments in inner-city areas like Footscray has further eroded local support, creating an opening for the Greens to capture these disaffected voters.

Coalition siphons Support from One Nation

One Nation's initial strategy relied heavily on the narrative that voters were abandoning previous loyalties to join Pauline Hanson, a message amplified by an AI video screened during the campaign launch. However, Welsh notes that the Liberal-National Coalition has emerged as the primary beneficiary of the anti-Labor sentiment, absorbing a significant portion of the vote that might otherwise have flowed to One Nation. Polling conducted by RedBridge and Accent Research for the Australian Financial Review between November 13 and 20 indicates that the Coalition vote has increased by approximately seven percentage points in recent months.

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Warren Pickering, One Nation's lead candidate for the seat of Pakenham, had initially touted the possibility of forming a One Nation government in Victoria. That rhetoric has since been tempered as the party adjusts its expectations based on current data. Federal MP Barnaby Joyce has downplayed the significance of the Victorian results, suggesting that the New South Wales election in March will serve as a more accurate litmus test for the party's broader national appeal. Joyce argues that strong anti-Labor sentiment is more likely to drive preferences toward the Liberals rather than One Nation.

Preference Flows Determine Final Outcome

The final seat count will likely hinge on the complex machinery of preferential voting, which defines the Australian electoral system. Welsh emphasizes that preference distribution will be crucial in determining the winners, as many individual seats are expected to feature three-way contests. If no candidate secures a majority of first-preference votes, the flow of preferences from eliminated candidates will decide the victor, making it difficult to predict the final outcome with certainty.

RedBridge and Accent Research polling suggests that the Labor government is likely to lose roughly half of its current members, leaving it with fewer than 30 seats in the 88-seat lower house. The prevailing public sentiment indicates a strong desire for change, with many voters viewing the Coalition as the safest vehicle to remove the current administration from power. This dynamic places One Nation in a precarious position, as they must navigate a landscape where their direct vote may not translate into seats if preferences flow elsewhere.

Impact on Party Momentum and Future Strategy

A disappointing result for One Nation in the lower house would represent a significant blow to the party's self-perception as a disruptive force capable of shaking up the major political establishment. Welsh points out that One Nation's appeal is partly based on the belief that they can win seats and deliver a shock to the system, a momentum that may be stifled if they fail to capitalize on the current political climate. The party's federal leader, Pauline Hanson, remains a central figure in their messaging, but her influence does not automatically guarantee success in state-level contests.

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Victorian Greens Leader Ellen Sandell, Premier Ben Carroll, and Opposition Leader Jess Wilson participated in recent forums that highlighted the shifting alliances and voter priorities. As the election approaches, the interplay between the Coalition's surge, the Greens' resilience, and One Nation's struggle to secure preferences will define the new political landscape. Welsh cautions against drawing broad conclusions from the Victorian result alone, noting that state-specific factors and local issues play a decisive role in shaping electoral outcomes across different jurisdictions.