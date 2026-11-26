Victoria's electoral body deploys multilingual democracy ambassadors to guide diverse communities through preferential voting ahead of the state election.

The Victorian Electoral Commission has introduced a comprehensive multilingual support initiative to assist voters ahead of this week's state election. This strategic move aims to ensure that diverse communities across Victoria can effectively participate in the democratic process as the state prepares for a highly competitive poll.

Democracy Ambassadors Guide Multilingual Voters

More than 4.7 million Victorians are scheduled to cast their ballots in this upcoming election. For many young people and recent migrants who have just obtained citizenship, this will be their first time voting in an Australian election. To support these new and non-English speaking voters, the commission has deployed a team of democracy ambassadors who are conducting free educational sessions in more than 20 languages throughout the state.

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Heidi Badawi serves as one of these democracy ambassadors and emphasizes the importance of her role in ensuring every person has the opportunity to influence Victoria's future. Badawi explains that the Australian preferential voting system can appear complex to newcomers, particularly because it often differs significantly from the electoral systems in their countries of origin. Her team provides instant feedback and clear explanations to help voters understand how to correctly number their ballot papers.

The commission identified language barriers as a significant obstacle to voting after analyzing previous election data. Badawi notes that while the system is intricate, it becomes manageable with proper training and community outreach. By reaching populations in their native languages, the ambassadors can better address specific concerns and provide the clarity needed for voters to participate confidently.

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High Spoilage Rates Prompt Targeted Outreach

Victoria's Electoral Commission reports that more than 5.7% of votes were discarded in the last state election because the ballot papers were not filled out correctly. Sven Blomel, the Victorian Electoral Commissioner, states that these rates were among the highest in suburbs with large populations of people who speak English as a second language. The commission has analyzed these ballots to identify specific errors and has targeted its efforts to address these areas accordingly.

Blomel describes the process of reviewing undervotes and informal votes in warehouses to understand voter intent. He explains that officials spread the papers to identify where people intended to cast a valid vote but made errors in the numbering process. This analysis allows the commission to provide precise guidance on how to number ballots for both the lower and upper houses of parliament.

The goal is to ensure that no valid vote is wasted due to confusion over the complex preferential system. By targeting communities with high rates of informal voting, the commission aims to improve the accuracy of the final count and respect the true intentions of the electorate.

Political Leaders Debate Safety and Justice Reforms

Victorian Premier Ben Carroll and Deputy Premier Gabrielle Williams are seeking a record fourth consecutive term in office after 12 years in government. Premier Carroll has focused heavily on community safety, stating that his priority is ensuring every Victorian feels secure. He recently met with Victoria's Police Chief Commissioner to discuss increasing police numbers and powers.

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Carroll highlighted his investment in more police officers and police special constables (PSOs). He also discussed granting the Chief Commissioner the authority to direct PSOs to patrol shopping strips. These measures are part of the Labor party's pledge to implement tougher law and order policies to combat rising crime rates.

In response, Liberal Party leader Jess Wilson has promised that a Coalition government would launch a parliamentary inquiry into the Office of Public Prosecutions. Wilson argues that the current criminal justice system is not working and seeks greater transparency regarding the application of laws such as the coward punch legislation.

Opposition Critiques Treaty and Bail Systems

Wilson also stated that the opposition would repeal the state's treaty with First Nations peoples, a law passed last year that established Australia's first formal agreement between a government and Indigenous Australians. The Coalition plans to introduce tougher sentences and bail conditions for child offenders and review the use of puberty blockers as part of their justice overhaul.

While the political battle focuses on these major policy shifts, the electoral commission's primary task remains ensuring that all 4.7 million eligible voters can navigate the voting process. The multilingual democracy ambassadors will continue their work to bridge communication gaps and facilitate a smooth election day for Victoria's diverse electorate.