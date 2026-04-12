Victorian Government App to 'Name and Shame' Highest Fuel Price Retailers

The Victorian government's Servo Saver app will now publicly identify service stations charging the highest fuel prices in real-time, as part of the 'Fair Fuel Plan'. The app will highlight the most expensive stations with a red marker and the word 'highest', while the cheapest stations are marked green. Retailers not complying with reporting rules face fines.

The Victorian government is implementing a new strategy within its Servo Saver app to publicly identify service stations charging the highest fuel prices in real-time. This key update to the app, part of the state's ' Fair Fuel Plan ', aims to empower consumers by providing them with transparent pricing information, encouraging competition and potentially driving down fuel costs across Victoria.

The app will visually highlight the most expensive fuel options with a prominent red marker and the word 'highest', while the most affordable stations will be indicated in green, labeled 'lowest'. This initiative intends to hold retailers accountable and foster a more competitive fuel market, offering motorists the ability to easily compare prices and make informed decisions at the pump. The Servo Saver app, which utilizes live data to track fuel prices from over 1200 retailers throughout Victoria, will now serve as a public platform for naming and shaming those stations with the highest prices, providing motorists with immediate visual cues to identify the most expensive options and potentially avoid them. The app's design offers a clear visual distinction between high and low-priced fuel. For instance, according to a recent snapshot at 8:30 am, Shell Hawthorn was displaying the highest price for unleaded 91 at $3.50 per liter, prominently marked with the red 'highest' indicator. Conversely, the nearby 7Eleven Hawthorn Church offered the lowest price for unleaded 91 at $2.189 per liter, highlighted in green. This immediate visual comparison is designed to make it simple for drivers to quickly identify the best fuel deals available in their area. Importantly, the government acknowledges and is working to address potential technical glitches, as the app has, on occasion, reported inaccurate prices. The implementation of this initiative represents the first phase of the 'Fair Fuel Plan', signifying the government's commitment to creating a fairer and more transparent fuel market. Retailers found to be in violation of the app's price reporting regulations are subject to on-the-spot fines, which further reinforces the government's resolve to ensure accurate and reliable pricing information. This update to the Servo Saver app is a significant step in the Victorian government's ongoing effort to empower consumers and increase competition within the fuel market. The real-time naming and shaming of service stations with the highest fuel prices is intended to encourage price competitiveness among retailers. By providing motorists with this crucial information, the government hopes to create a market dynamic where retailers are incentivized to offer more competitive prices to attract customers. The app's ability to display both the highest and lowest prices simultaneously allows for quick and easy comparison, enabling drivers to make the most cost-effective choices. The government's proactive approach, including the imposition of fines for non-compliance, underscores the seriousness with which it views the accuracy and reliability of the data presented within the app. Motorists are encouraged to report any discrepancies they find to help ensure the app is providing the most up-to-date and accurate information available. The 'Fair Fuel Plan' aims to bring greater transparency to the fuel market, ultimately benefiting consumers by providing them with the information needed to make informed purchasing decisions and potentially save money on fuel expenses. The ongoing effort also includes an emphasis on addressing technical challenges, ensuring that the app functions smoothly and consistently delivers reliable price data to users, thereby helping them make better fuel buying choices





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