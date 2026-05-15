Victorian Government Gives Green Light to Biggest Wind Farm in Southern Hemisphere

The Victorian government has approved an environment effects statement for the Warracknabeal Energy Park, a 219-turbine wind farm in the state's northwest. The project will generate 1.5 gigawatts of electricity and deliver about 12.5 per cent of Victoria's future energy needs.

A wind farm , touted as the biggest in the southern hemisphere , has received state environmental approvals from the Victorian government. The project, known as Warracknabeal Energy Park , covers 25,000 hectares and will generate 1.5 gigawatts of electricity when completed.

The project has been subject to intense debate in the local community, with advocacy groups strongly opposing the proposal. The decision marks a significant milestone for the project, even though there are still some approvals required, including from the Commonwealth under national environment laws. The project will top the Golden Plains wind farm as the biggest in the southern hemisphere and deliver about 12.5 per cent of Victoria's future energy needs.

The environmental effects process included technical studies, community consultation, and a public inquiry that received more than 90 submissions. The project proponent, WestWind Energy, raised concerns about worker accommodation, a tight labour market, and the management of local roads as trucks carried heavy wind turbines. Advocacy groups, such as Wimmera Mallee Environmental & Agricultural Protection Association (WMEAPA), strongly opposed the project at the inquiry.

The project aims to create almost 950 jobs during construction and ongoing local jobs once it is up and running. Victoria has set a target for renewable energy to provide 65 per cent of the state's electricity by 2030 and 95 per cent by 2035. The Warracknabeal Energy Park will deliver a massive boost to the state's renewable energy capacity





theage / 🏆 8. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Wind Farm Warracknabeal Energy Park Southern Hemisphere Environment Effects Statement Environment Standards Community Consultation Public Inquiry Multiple Large-Scale Projects Regional Accommodation And Housing Supply Worker Accommodation Tight Labour Market Management Of Local Roads Renewable Energy Energy Infrastructure Projects State Planning Processes Prime Agricultural Land Transmission Lines Battery Storage Systems Local Jobs Construction Jobs Renewable Energy Capacity Offshore Wind Farms Auctions For Offshore Wind Delayed Bidding Process

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Toby Greene move from GWS Giants to Victorian club not out of the question7NEWS brings you the latest local news from Australia and around the world. Stay up to date with all of the breaking sport, politics, entertainment, finance, weather and business headlines. Today's news, live updates & all the latest breaking stories from 7NEWS.

Read more »

Victorian Labor government to 'toughen consequences' for young offenders after police withdrew charges against teenage girlThe Victorian Labor government plans to 'toughen consequences' for young offenders after police withdrew 109 charges against a teenage girl, who was facing multiple charges including reckless conduct endangering serious injury, motor vehicle theft, and burglary.

Read more »

Victorian Premier Describes Revelations of Big Build Labour Hire Company's Abuse as 'Deeply Distressing'Premier Jacinta Allan has described as 'deeply distressing' revelations that a Big Build labour hire company run by a man with a history of abusing women profited from a program established by her government to promote gender equity in the construction industry.

Read more »

Right-wing political parties display signs of connected campaign before Victorian state electionFour aspiring political parties seeking to contest the Victorian state election, including a website called Refugees Are Welcome Here, could be part of a ‘connected campaign’ fueled by shared infrastructure and messaging, indicating a potential preference deal with One Nation.

Read more »