The Victorian Greens are poised to become the official opposition as Labor suffers a historic electoral defeat. Ellen Sandell leads the party into uncharted territory.

Victorian Labor is facing a historic political reversal as the Greens are projected to secure the position of official opposition. With more than two-thirds of the state election votes counted, the Greens have won eight seats while Labor has dropped to seven. This outcome marks the lowest primary vote share for Labor since the federation of Australia.

Greens Leader Claims Replacement Mandate

Ellen Sandell, the leader of the Victorian Greens, has long stated that her party aims to replace Labor rather than merely influence it. This strategy has caused significant friction with Labor MPs and staff for months. Sandell successfully pushed for inclusion in the single leaders debate, a move Labor initially resisted but ultimately accepted. Her performance influenced undecided voters and contributed to the current result.

Also read Victorian Greens Leader Ellen Sandell Breaks How-To-Vote Card by Displaying Ballot

Opposition Roles and Parliamentary Resources

Securing the role of official opposition provides critical parliamentary advantages. It guarantees the Greens the first question during question time every sitting day. The party also receives a guaranteed right of reply to the budget and dedicated positions on joint investigatory committees. These resources are essential for challenging government legislation effectively.

Coalition Policy Rollout and Opposition Needs

The incoming Coalition government plans to legislate major policy changes by the end of the year. These include harsher bail laws, tougher sentences for children, and the scrapping of taxes worth nearly $2bn. Other measures involve repealing the formal treaty with First Nations people and opening new gas exploration sites. Bob Brown, the co-founder of the Greens, argues that an energized opposition is necessary to counter these rapid changes. He believes the Greens can provide a thoughtful and intelligent check on government power.

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Labor Leadership Crisis and Factional Conflict

Gabrielle Williams has assumed the role of interim leader after Daniel Carroll lost his seat in Niddrie. Williams belongs to the party's left faction but may be outnumbered by right faction MPs who retained their seats. Some sources suggest the right faction pushed Carroll toward hardline crime policies, alienating progressive voters. This internal dynamic complicates the party's path forward in the upcoming parliament.

Union Support and Activist Resistance Strategies

Luke Hilakari, head of Victoria's peak union body, stated that unions will help Labor rebuild from this devastating loss. He emphasized the need to protect community interests from privatisation and austerity. Some outgoing Labor MPs are preparing to act in an activist role rather than traditional parliamentary opposition. One former MP indicated plans to chain themselves to infrastructure to protest Liberal policies, signaling a shift toward grassroots resistance.