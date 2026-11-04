The Age Launches Hot Seats Blog for 2026 Victorian Election Focusing on Four Key Electorates

The Age begins its comprehensive Hot Seats blog series ahead of the November 28 Victorian state election, deploying reporters to analyze key battlegrounds including Sydenham, Ringwood, Hawthorn, and Shepparton for insights into the upcoming parliament.

The Age has officially launched its Hot Seats blog series, marking the commencement of in-depth political coverage ahead of the Victorian state election scheduled for Saturday, November 28.

With the writs now issued and the petrol tanks of political buses filled for the campaign trail, the starting gun for the election has formally fired. This month-long digital initiative aims to provide readers with a granular understanding of the issues dominating the minds of Victorian voters as they prepare to head to the polling booth. The publication will deploy a specialized team of reporters to four distinct electorates across the state: Sydenham, Ringwood, Hawthorn, and Shepparton.

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Sydenham electorate captures suburban fury

These specific locations were selected to offer a diverse snapshot of the political landscape, ranging from suburban outer west fury to historic centre-right strongholds and inner-city battlegrounds. The goal is to deliver deep dives into candidate policies and gauge the pulse of constituents in these critical districts. In Sydenham, a reporter who previously covered sports affairs is swapping the politics of sport for the sport of politics.

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The atmosphere in this electorate is described as a crowded field of colorful candidates, likened by observers to a Melbourne Cup field. There is a palpable level of unbottled suburban fury driven by collapsing infrastructure and the looming presence of data centers. It represents a genuine three-way contest that has kept local engagement at a fever pitch. One local resident expressed astonishment at the sheer volume of political activity, asking, I mean, have you seen how many candidates are running?

The response from the embedded reporter was that it feels like a Melbourne Cup field, highlighting the unusual density of contenders. This genuine three-way contest adds a layer of complexity to what might otherwise be a standard local government dynamic, reflecting the high stakes for all parties involved.

Liberals target Ringwood to reclaim territory

Meanwhile, in Ringwood, the Liberal Party is hungry to win back territory in Melbourne's outer east. Although the seat was part of the red wave of electorates that Labor picked up in 2018, it remains a historically centre-right leaning seat. Compared to neighboring electorates, Ringwood was considered one of the seats Labor was least anxious about holding on to during the previous term.

The Liberal Party sees this as a prime opportunity to reclaim lost ground in a district with strong conservative roots. Four years ago, Labor secured a comfortable 7.5 per cent two-party preferred margin in Ringwood, thanks largely to the efforts of Will Fowles.

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However, the political tide may be turning as the campaign intensifies. The sausage sizzles are set for November 28, signaling the end of the quiet period and the beginning of intense grassroots campaigning across the seat. The Hot Seats blog will cover these four electorates to report on what the current political climate means for the shape of the next state parliament.

Reporters analyze societal trends and voter behavior

Reporters will be on the ground to analyze not just the candidates, but the broader societal trends influencing voter behavior. Stay tuned to meet the team, learn more about the major issues within these electorates, and understand why these specific locations were chosen for the 2026 Hot Seats analysis. This comprehensive approach ensures that readers receive a nuanced view of the election, moving beyond simple polling data to understand the human and infrastructural factors at play.

From the fury in the outer west to the contested margins in the outer east, the series aims to capture the full spectrum of Victorian political sentiment.