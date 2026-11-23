Early voting has opened across Victoria with record turnout expected, as the campaign enters week four with a focus on hot seats including Ringwood, Sydenham, Hawthorn and Shepparton ahead of polling day on November 28.

Early voting has opened across Victoria, with electoral commissions expecting record numbers of voters to cast their ballots before polling day on November 28. The state election is entering week four and is being closely watched as a litmus test for Australian politics more broadly.

The campaign has seen a rise in support for One Nation, and analysts are examining what the return of a Coalition government could look like for Victoria after 12 years of Labor. In Ringwood last week, voters told reporter Bridget McArthur they remain disillusioned with the major parties but also have serious concerns about One Nation. She also spoke with Liberal candidate Nick McGowan about his unconventional style of campaigning.

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McGowan and Halse Campaign Strategies

McGowan discussed what a fortune-teller predicted for him and his childhood friend, former opposition leader Matthew Guy. His approach has at times seen him stray from party lines. His Labor counterpart, Rachel Halse, is sticking to the script. At Nunawading train station, she rehearsed lines with her campaign director trying to bank social media content before pre-poll begins.

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A re-elected Labor government will cap public transport fees at $30 a week, Halse said, describing it as another way of putting money back into the family budget. She introduced herself as a local mum, nurse and the Labor candidate for Ringwood. Regionally, reporter Angelica Snowden toured the Shepparton electorate with Nationals candidate Shane Sali. The former mayor explained why he decided to run for a major party instead of going the independent route.

Snowden also laid out how much the candidates have promised to voters ahead of November 28. The coverage is part of a hyperlocal look at the burning issues in the electorates of Ringwood, Sydenham, Hawthorn and Shepparton. Speaking on The Morning Edition, Chip Le Grand and Kieran Rooney explained why this state election is set to be a litmus test for Australian politics more broadly.

Electoral Implications and Record Voting

They discussed the rise in support for One Nation and what a Coalition government could mean for Victoria. The hot seats coverage continues through week four as voters weigh their options. Early voting numbers are expected to set records, according to the electoral commissions.