The Victorian Labor Party suffered a historic electoral collapse, losing 12 years of governance to the Liberal-National Coalition in a major political shift.

Victorian Labor has suffered a catastrophic electoral defeat, losing power after twelve years of governance to a united Liberal-National Coalition in a landslide result that fundamentally reshaped the state's political landscape. The outcome, confirmed early in the evening with news organizations declaring the result by 7:35 PM, marked the end of an era for the party that had held office since 2010.

Historic Loss for Labor Party in Victoria

Outgoing Premier Ben Carroll delivered a concession speech at the Buckley Park Bowls club in Essendon, explicitly accepting responsibility for the party's poor performance. Carroll lost his own seat of Niddrie, a seat that Labor had held for fifty years, underscoring the depth of the party's decline. "Democracy is both beautiful and brutal," Carroll stated during his address, acknowledging the painful reality of the voters' verdict while praising the democratic process itself.

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The mood among Labor supporters shifted from initial denial to shock as the extent of the loss became clear. While early gatherings featured music and socializing, the atmosphere turned somber as ABC calls confirmed a Coalition victory. Notably absent from the mourning included former premiers Steve Bracks and John Brumby, as well as federal figures like Richard Marles and Stephen Conroy, signaling a significant disconnect between state and federal party apparatuses.

Coalition Victory and Liberal Leadership

Across the CBD at the five-star Park Hyatt hotel, the Liberal celebration was characterized by jubilant energy and widespread relief. The event featured canapés and sparkling wine, with the mood intensifying as major seats were won. Key victories included the Liberals taking Mulgrave, the former seat of former premier Daniel Andrews, and the Nationals securing Bendigo East, where former premier Jacinta Allen was retiring.

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State leader, who became the first elected female leader of the party, addressed a rapturous crowd after receiving overwhelming cheers. She emphasized the temporary nature of public trust, telling supporters, "I realise that you have lent us your vote. We don't own it," and promising to work daily to justify the confidence placed in them. Federal opposition leader Angus Taylor and Nationals leader Matthew Canavan were present, highlighting the unity of the coalition forces.

Rise of Greens and One Nation Influence

The Greens emerged as significant winners in the election, with the party appearing set to win eight seats. At their function at the Mission to Seafarers Victoria building in Docklands, supporters greeted state leader Ellen Sandell with thunderous applause. Sandell described the result as a rejection of traditional party politics and governments that had moved away from core values, declaring it the party's most successful campaign ever.

Pauline Hanson of One Nation delivered an ecstatic address despite her Victorian leader, Warren Pickering, failing to win the seat of Pakenham. Hanson celebrated the party's goal of running candidates in all 88 state seats and defeating both Labor and the Greens. She criticized the major parties for chasing focus groups, asserting that One Nation's approach of stating their beliefs had resonated with voters, securing a strong primary vote of approximately 21% in several areas.

Long-Term Implications for State Politics

This election result marks a definitive end to Labor's twelve-year hold on power, a period that began in 2010. The rapid rise of alternative voices and the collapse of the traditional two-party system suggest a volatile future for Victorian politics. Federal Labor sources were quickly seen rushing to distance themselves from the state result, highlighting the strategic challenges ahead for the national party as they navigate the fallout.

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The shifting demographics and voter sentiments observed across various hubs, from Essendon to Docklands, indicate a profound change in the electorate's priorities. With the Greens and One Nation gaining ground, the new Coalition government will face a diverse and challenging parliamentary landscape, requiring careful navigation of competing interests and heightened public scrutiny in the coming months.