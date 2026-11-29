Victorian Labor suffers historic election defeat with an 18.11% primary vote. Senior figures demand urgent cultural reforms and union relationship repairs following the catastrophic result.

Victorian Labor is confronting a profound political reckoning following a catastrophic election result that has seen the party suffer its worst primary vote performance since Australian federation. With approximately 60% of the vote counted, Guardian Australia had called only seven seats for Labor, a stark decline from the 56 seats the party won in the 2022 election. The party recorded a primary vote of just 18.11%, a figure that fell behind One Nation and marked a historic low for the party.

Labor insiders describe the outcome as a direct consequence of a party consumed by its own hubris, leading senior figures to urge colleagues to confront deep-seated cultural issues and overhaul candidate selection processes. The relationship with the union movement, once a cornerstone of Labor strength, appears broken, with internal criticism mounting against a leadership structure accused of prioritizing factional power over the interests of Victorian citizens.

Also read 2026 Victorian State Election: Early Voting Surges Amid Flood Warnings and Expected Labor Defeat

Expert Review Demanded After Campaign Disaster

Kos Samaras, a respected pollster and former Victorian Labor official, has publicly called on federal national secretary Paul Erickson to conduct a comprehensive review of the party's campaign strategy. Samaras described the recent election campaign as 'a disaster' that failed to connect with voters on any meaningful level. He emphasized that the scale of the defeat requires immediate and transparent examination by federal leadership to prevent further erosion of public trust.

The depth of the failure is evident in the widespread desertion of Labor voters, who have fled in every direction to the Liberals, One Nation, the Greens, and even socialist parties. This shift was not limited to marginal seats but extended into heartland areas that the party has held for generations, signaling a complete breakdown of the traditional Labor vote base across the state.

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Factional Power and Candidate Selection Criticisms

Internal democratic processes have faced severe criticism from Julijana Todorovic, a factional secretary within the Labor party, who alleged that big decisions regarding the state were too often made in very small rooms by factional leaders. Todorovic stated that the trading that happens is done around powerbrokers' interests and not the interests of Victorians, suggesting a systemic failure in governance. She argued that the party has just been far too concerned with its own internal matters rather than trying to sell the message of why people should vote Labor.

Todorovic highlighted specific consequences of these internal decisions, noting that after the 2022 election, factions chose to preselect predominantly Anglo candidates to represent largely non-Anglo areas. She pointed to seats like Tarneit and Point Cook, where Liberal candidates Venkat Ram Upparlapalle and Raja Reddy, respectively, were likely to win, as evidence that the party systematically replaced ethnic candidates with white people who were not from those areas. She suggested that whether by accident or design, the Liberal party has shown them up with their more inclusive approach.

Liberal Success and Leadership Culture Attacks

Liberal MP Evan Mulholland commented on the contrasting strategy, stating that his party spent four years putting in the work to find candidates from diverse communities that resonated in the seats they were standing. He noted that they went about endorsing candidates from those same communities, giving their communities an opportunity to be represented in the state parliament. This approach stands in sharp contrast to the internal factional deals described by Labor insiders.

Bill Shorten, the former federal Labor leader and former leader of a right faction, savaged the party's culture under former state leader Daniel Andrews during the election night fallout. Shorten argued that where you have a political party where we've got this cult of the leader, and the rank and file get ignored, and you don't have preselections, and everything's done through a deal, the danger you create is that if the leader makes the wrong call, there is no one to tell them they are wrong. He emphasized that all political parties have suffered from it, but for him, what's important is the Labor party tomorrow morning says we're going to go back to listening to the people rather than top-down dictatorships.

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Union Alienation and Future Strategic Directions

Some senior Victorian Labor sources expressed skepticism that candidate selection was the biggest lesson to learn, stating they don't think what Victorians are actually telling us is that we need to more honestly reflect the political ideology of the average ALP branch member. However, others have called on Labor to rebuild its relationship with the union movement that frayed during the campaign, with some unionists openly criticizing the government's record. They see repairing this bond as crucial to winning back those who turned to One Nation.

Luke Hilakari, the Victorian Trades Hall Council secretary, stated that union members made up one in ten voters at the election, yet Labor had failed to offer them a compelling vision to improve their lives. He noted that the party alienated construction workers after announcing a royal commission into allegations of corruption on the Big Build. Hilakari said the hi-vis, work-boots crowd were walking straight to One Nation and taking their how to vote, adding that Labor didn't think to have an offering to meet their needs, and now they don't have enough MPs to fill a Tarago.