Victorian Labor was handed a devastating electoral defeat on Saturday, with Premier Ben Carroll conceding to Liberal leader Jess Wilson less than three hours after polls closed. The result has triggered alarm in federal Labor ranks, with internal calls for a brutal review and concerns about the party's brand ahead of the 2028 federal election.

Victorian Labor was handed an electoral drubbing on Saturday night, in a result that will ring alarm bells in Canberra for Anthony Albanese after Premier Ben Carroll conceded to Liberal leader Jess Wilson less than three hours after polls closed.

The emphatic win by the Jess Wilson-led Coalition looks likely to reduce Labor to single digits in the state's parliament, ending 12 years of Labor in power. One senior federal Labor figure said: What looked like a disastrous result last night looks worse today.

Also read Albanese Expected to Win Next Election Despite Victorian Labor Defeat and Negative Polls

The extraordinary drop in Labor's primary vote, which was hovering around 17 per cent three hours after polls closed, will ensure the ALP's defeat but with One Nation's vote around 21 per cent - ahead of Labor - it wasn't all good news for the incoming Liberal government, which won the primary vote of 34 per cent of voters. Predictions that Labor could hold on to as many as 30-something seats in the 88-seat lower house looked hopelessly optimistic within a couple of hours; a seat count in the teens or, maybe, the 20s looked like the best outcome.

Federal Labor Lessons From Defeat

The real interest for federal Labor in this poll lay not in whether Wilson would form government; rather, it was whether this would be a straightforward win or a thumping that delivered results that were, to borrow a phrase from Tony Soprano, irregular around the margins. Federal Labor will take three lessons: incumbent leaders, in an age of presidential politics, are vulnerable, as Peter Dutton, Adam Bandt and now Ben Carroll have demonstrated; the surge in support for One Nation is real and durable; and voters have zero tolerance for governments with integrity issues.

Guardian Australia has spoken to Labor ministers and Victorian MPs, some of whom expressed caution about over-interpreting results 18 months before the next election. All agreed a brutal and uncompromising review of the loss was necessary. They say it should consider the damage to Labor's brand and the possible implications for the federal party and for the New South Wales premier, Chris Minns, who faces a re-election fight in March.

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Pollster and former Labor official Kos Samaras called for the ALP's national secretary and campaign guru, Paul Erickson, to lead the review. While cost-of-living, interest rates and unemployment were major priorities for Victorian voters, federal MPs said crime, corruption and potholes had little crossover federally. Other ministers and Labor MPs agreed a bleeding of votes to each of the Liberals, the Greens and One Nation around the state needed to be examined.

One Nation's primary vote in seats across the state was better than expected but preferences were likely to favour and save Coalition MPs. But One Nation's primary vote in the country's most progressive state will be a concern for Albanese. The Greens' excellent performance will also be noted. Three hours into the count, the Greens had won, by some counts, seven seats and the Labor Party just two.

One Nation was poised to claim a number of seats in the upper house and potentially a handful in the lower house; the party will gain additional political legitimacy, funds and staff and it will help shape policymaking in Victoria in the next four years. Sam Rae, the federal aged care minister and a former Labor director in Victoria, said the government - led by Daniel Andrews, Jacinta Allan and Ben Carroll - had lost the confidence of working people.

It's painful because our job is to relentlessly focus on the needs of working people, and the Victorian people sent a very clear message last night that they don't have confidence in the Victorian government in doing that, Rae said. He told News24 that crime, population pressures and infrastructure failures had hurt Labor. There needs to be a very thorough and professional review of what led to these circumstances here in Victoria, and all of the Labor party.

On Sunday, the prime minister - who has been close to Andrews but maintained his distance from Carroll during the campaign - commiserated with Carroll. Albanese's personal popularity dropped 10 points in a month, according to the most recent Guardian Essential poll, which also had Labor deadlocked with One Nation. The winning party in state elections almost always overstates the federal implications while the losing party understates them. Both claims should be taken with a grain of salt.

State Issues Drive Victorian Loss

Victorian voters faced a unique set of circumstances: Premier Ben Carroll's government was hugely unpopular compared to every other state government around the country, even after ordering a Big Build royal commission. The issues that defined this contest were primarily state-based: spiralling debt, corruption on the Big Build projects, crime and potholes - an issue that came to symbolise voters' sense that the most basic duties of a state government have been neglected.

Back in April 1990, Labor lost nine seats in Victoria in the federal election; two years later, Victorians vented their spleens again and booted out premier Joan Kirner and her tired state Labor government. So by the time the 1993 election rolled around, and despite having been the most unpopular politician in the country just a couple of years earlier, Paul Keating won the unwinnable federal election in 1993, with Victoria providing four additional seats to the federal party.

Albanese will be hoping that Victorians, after sacking Carroll, will look more kindly on federal Labor at the next national election, due in May 2028. Victoria is a stronghold for federal Labor, where it holds 27 of 38 seats. Albanese knows that retaining that red wall is a necessary precondition of winning a third term in office. It will also suit Albanese to have Wilson, a new premier from the opposing side of politics, to square up against.

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Queensland and Tasmania are instructive. State premiers David Crisafulli and Jeremy Rockliff have forged solid working relationships with the prime minister, but have had no hesitation at playing the blame Canberra card when it has suited them. But playing that card can cut both ways, and doesn't necessarily hurt the federal government. Victoria joins Queensland, Tasmania and the Northern Territory among jurisdictions under Liberal and National control, likely shifting the dynamics in national cabinet, chaired by Albanese.

Wilson's last-minute promise to will face opposition, and if she cuts services to start paying down state debt - something she will inevitably need to do - she risks losing support. She'd be smart to take a leaf out of Crisafulli's playbook, rather than the slash-and-burn approach of former LNP premier Campbell Newman. But there are downside risks for federal Labor in Victoria too. One Nation's primary vote will be closely watched in the federal sphere too.

One Nation Gains Political Ground

The Pauline Hanson-led party is expected to win seats in Victoria's upper house, but might only nab one spot in the lower house, despite a 20% primary vote. Federal Labor hopes the mixed result is a sign of the party's inexperience, or even that some of Hanson's support could ebb more.

In opposition, state Labor will have far fewer staff to work with their federal colleagues in the lead-up to the next federal election; conversely, the Victorian Liberals will be boosted by having more resources and people than it has had in a long, long time. The Angus Taylor-led federal opposition will receive a big morale boost, knowing that even Victoria can vote for the Coalition.

Other federal figures said a weaker than expected result for One Nation and the likelihood of budget cuts and privatisation moves by the new Coalition government could benefit federal Labor before the 2028 poll. One Labor figure said: It's a perfect storm of shit moment in Victoria which won't be repeated, and there are upsides federally to the Libs being in power and cutting and privatising stuff and One Nation's bluster and hollowness getting tiring.

The bigger question for the federal election is how long it will take for the economy to improve after the war ends and One Nation to be exposed. There's a very long way to go and as things improve many people will look back and acknowledge Albo did the right thing on housing and tax reform.

The NSW treasurer, Daniel Mookey, said voters would not forgive governments failing to deliver and called the Minns administration a very different Labor government to that in Victoria. Governments that fail and governments that disappoint are governments that don't last, he said. If you lose control of your finances, you lose control of your future. Equally, you've got to confront corruption wherever you see it.

Wider Impact On Federal Politics

But Liberal senator James Paterson, an architect of Wilson's rise and the stabilisation after years of infighting within the Victorian division, said Albanese's unpopularity was a factor. He said: I think, particularly by the federal budget in May, it was obviously an economically reckless thing to increase those taxes and to smash the housing market.

Regardless of One Nation's final seat count, federal Labor should interpret this result as, at a minimum, another warning about the volatility of voters across Victoria and the country. It confirms the results of the South Australian state election, the Farrer federal byelection and the WA state byelection in Secret Harbour. One Nation is a viable electoral force. Saturday's election has delivered a vote that is irregular around the margins of Melbourne, and across Victoria. Australia's second-largest state has turned blue.