Victorian Labor Government Endorsed Union Extortion on Gap Road Project: Royal Commission

Royal Commission testimony reveals the Victorian Labor government pressured construction managers into yielding to CFMEU demands to secure future contracts, increasing public costs.

New testimony at the Big Build Royal Commission has revealed that construction managers on the Gap Road level crossing removal project in Sunbury were coerced into meeting with the Construction, Forestry, Mining and Energy Union ( CFMEU) under direct pressure from the Victorian Labor government. Four managers were summoned to the union's Elizabeth Street office on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, where they were ordered to comply with union demands or face exclusion from future state projects. Joe Aygur, a manager at the Rail Network Alliance, testified that he was forced to accede to these demands to avoid being blacklisted from lucrative government contracts.

Government Officials Linked to Union Pressure

Rail Projects Victoria official Peter Wilkinson explicitly indicated to Aygur that the government expected the consortium to resolve industrial relations issues through union channels. Wilkinson stated that failure to work through these matters would result in the loss of future work opportunities within Victoria, effectively using the promise of the Melbourne Airport railway project as leverage. Aygur confirmed that the joint venture was actively pricing the Melbourne Airport railway at the time, making the threat of contract loss particularly effective in compelling compliance.

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Evidence presented to the commission does not yet identify the specific minister responsible for this directive, though the then-transport minister Jacinta Allan, who later became premier, has denied similar allegations. Allan issued a statement on Tuesday night confirming she would answer any questions from the Royal Commission regarding these claims. This testimony represents the first on-record evidence from a site manager indicating that the state government was actively endorsing the union's pressure campaign, despite the significant additional costs and operational risks involved.

Union Demands Compromised Site Safety

Inside the CFMEU's meeting room, organizers complained that construction companies were misbehaving by requiring workers to labor over long weekends, which kept union representatives away from their own family events. In response to these complaints, the builders agreed to pay for two full-time health and safety representatives selected by the union and to immediately change their labor hire and traffic management contractors. Aygur testified that these sudden changes introduced substantial risk to workers during a high-pressure period of construction, undermining established safety protocols.

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Senior union boss Joe Myles reportedly told witnesses that aligning with the union would ensure positive outcomes for future projects, including preferred contractor status for the airport rail line. Myles claimed that the union was effectively running the project to the benefit of its associates, who received new contracts and jobs. Steve Testolin, another witness, confirmed that Myles suggested the union was determining who would receive future government contracts, a power that legally resides with the state government acting on behalf of taxpayers.

Taxpayers Bore Increased Costs and Risks

Crane driver Glenn Tyrrell testified that the agreement forced him to pay $1200 annually for union membership, a requirement that violates federal law prohibiting compulsory union dues. Tyrrell was also forced to change his employer to a union-approved labor hire firm and relinquish his role as health and safety representative to an unelected, salaried union appointee who did not perform any work on site. Despite these changes, Tyrrell's pay rate remained unchanged, while the overall cost to taxpayers skyrocketed due to the additional union-related expenditures.

The Royal Commission heard that safety standards at the Gap Road site declined once union associates gained influence over operations, with attention to safety slithering back to previous levels. The union's tactics, allegedly supported by the government, endangered the completion date of the project, leading to thousands of rail passengers enduring delays and waiting on buses for a bridge to be built. This case highlights how union extortion, facilitated by government pressure, increased public costs while compromising project efficiency and worker safety during critical construction phases.