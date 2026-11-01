Victorian Election: Labor Pledges 20 Free Dental Clinics, Coalition Offers Faster Worker Protection Orders

Premier Ben Carroll doubles Labor's free dental clinic pledge to 20 statewide, while Opposition Leader Jess Wilson promises to strengthen and expedite workplace protection orders ahead of the November 28 election.

Victoria's major parties have made new pledges as the state enters its final month of campaigning before the November 28 election. Premier Ben Carroll announced Labor would double its free dental clinic promise from 10 to 20 statewide.

Opposition Leader Jess Wilson said a Coalition government would strengthen, expand and expedite workplace protection orders. Early voting centres open across Victoria on November 18, ten days before election day. More than 4.6 million Victorians are on the electoral roll. They can vote at early voting centres, by postal ballot or on election Saturday, November 28.

Also read Victorian unions abandon Labor campaign over broken trust ahead of state election

Labor Expands Free Dental Clinics

Phone and mobile voting is also offered in specific cases. Carroll pledged a re-elected Labour government would open 20 free dental clinics, up from the 10 clinics announced in August. The clinics would cost 460 million dollars, with the first opening from the middle of 2027. No Victorian should ever have to live in pain because they cannot afford to see a dentist, Carroll said in a statement.

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The plan was one of his first moves as premier after replacing Jacinta Allan as Victorian Labor leader. When the plan was first announced, Labor also pledged 12.9 million dollars to grow the dental workforce. Carroll added a 5 million dollar commitment of sign-on bonuses for dentists joining the public sector. The bonuses start at 20,000 dollars for Melbourne dentists and 30,000 dollars for those who sign on in regional areas.

Labor released the local government areas where the 20 clinics would be built. Six would be in regional Victoria, in Geelong, Ballarat, Bendigo, Mildura, Shepparton and the Latrobe region. The other 14 are slated for Melbourne council areas including Banyule, Brimbank, Cardinia, Casey, Dandenong, Frankston, Hume, Maribyrnong, Melton, Monash, Whittlesea, Wyndham, Yarra and Yarra Ranges. Most municipalities except Yarra, Banyule and Monash encompass the city's growing outer suburbs.

The Australian Dental Association criticised the dental plan for the more than 2 million low-income or vulnerable people currently eligible for public dental care who wait up to three years. The association also questioned how the government would staff the new clinics. It noted that publicly funded dental chairs across the state already operate at roughly 50 per cent capacity due to a workforce shortage. The Coalition believes it can counter Labor's dental pitch with its own worker safety policy.

Coalition Promises Workplace Protection Orders

Wilson promised to improve the workplace protection order scheme legislated in August. Starting March 2027, the new laws give courts power to ban or limit a person's access to retail businesses and public transport operators if they attack frontline workers. The Australian Retail Council criticised Victoria's scheme because it does not include interim orders while the court decides on a ban.

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The Carroll government says these are not needed because the state has a lower threshold to bar a person from a workplace. The Coalition will pledge to introduce interim protection orders and expand the scheme to all commercial, hospitality and service-based premises where workers deal with the public. Victoria Police would also be able to apply for protection orders on behalf of victims. The scheme would begin a month earlier, on February 1, under a Wilson government.

Wilson said a Coalition government would introduce interim protection orders as part of its first round of legislation when the Victorian Parliament resumes after the election. Wilson said Victorian families are already doing it tough with the cost of living. The last thing they need is to worry about their loved ones being threatened or assaulted just for turning up to work, she said in a statement.

Shadow Attorney General Closes Protection Gap

She said people should be able to go to work, do their job and come home safely to their families. Shadow attorney-general James Newbury said anyone threatened or attacked at work should not have to wait for a court hearing, which could take months, before the alleged offender was banned. Our interim protection orders will help close that gap and give workers the protection they need while their case proceeds, he said.

Violent offenders could be banned from hospitals for up to a year under the proposal. Carroll denied that vulnerable people would be unable to access healthcare. The two parties will continue campaigning across Victoria in the final month before voters head to the polls.