Victoria heads to the polls with One Nation polling one in four votes, Labor bracing for a wipeout and the Coalition poised for a historic win despite a falling primary vote.

Victorians head to the polls on Saturday with One Nation surging in a state long regarded as hostile to Pauline Hanson's brand of politics, exposing the fragility of some of the oldest political loyalties.

One Nation Gains Ground in Victoria

Resolve Political Monitor polling shows one in four Victorian voters plans to vote One Nation. Premier Ben Carroll was harangued by a One Nation volunteer while campaigning this week. The disruption is expected to extend well beyond the seats the party actually wins. MPs have long repeated the line that there is no such thing as a safe seat, though privately not all believed it.

Also read Coalition Political Resurgence and Labor's Economic Shift

One major party MP famously boasted he could defecate in every front yard of his electorate and still be voted in. Both major parties could always rely on a rump of rusted-on voters no matter what. Now it has swung the other way, because no matter what One Nation and its candidates do, their popularity does not appear to dim.

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One Nation and its supporters have brought a degree of chaos to early voting centres and weathered a string of controversies about its candidates. Labor and the Coalition have largely adhered to established political conventions, costing policies, mostly vetting candidates and subjecting their frontbench to scrutiny. One Nation has dispensed with much of that campaign rule book.

The major parties spent years ridding themselves of candidates and MPs with any spice that might offend voters, only to discover a large swath of the electorate seems more offended by the political establishment itself. With fewer resources and less preparation, One Nation has made inroads into two constituencies that have traditionally sustained the major parties: conservative Coalition supporters and Labor's working-class base. For Labor, the question is not simply how many seats it holds in the 88-seat Legislative Assembly.

Behind closed doors, MPs believe winning more than 25 seats will warrant cracking the champagne. The deeper question is how the party rebuilds the broad base of support that sustained it for the past quarter of a century. Conversations with Labor MPs this week were not about whether they are resigned to defeat but how long they expect to spend in the political wilderness. Optimists say eight years, pessimists say 12 years before Labor is back on the treasury benches.

No one is talking about 2030. The warning signs were there in 2022 but were largely concealed by the scale of Labor's win. There were double-digit two-party-preferred swings against the party in the suburban seats of Greenvale, Mill Park, St Albans and Kororoit, absorbed by the enormous buffers Labor had built up. Securing a fourth term was always going to be a stretch, but the party had four years to interrogate the 2022 results and prevent a wipeout.

Labor Faces a Difficult Election

Instead, Labor MPs appeared content relying on residual political capital from the Daniel Andrews era, the party's once formidable campaign machine and the dysfunction of the Victorian Liberals. Until a year ago, Liberal MPs consistently devoted more energy to landing blows on each other than on the government. Much will be made in Labor's post-mortem of Ben Carroll's cadaverous campaigning style and his decision to roll Jacinta Allan so close to polling day.

But the overwhelming sentiment heard from voters this campaign had little to do with who leads Labor. It was general fury. Labor MPs believe the expected wipeout is a delayed political reaction to the pandemic years, but that interpretation means the party will not confront more recent failures: overspending, perceptions of arrogance, allegations of corruption and a disregard for the threat of One Nation.

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By contrast, Opposition Leader Jess Wilson, still in her first term as an MP, has imposed a degree of discipline and authority that eluded past leaders. Her work ethic and impatience with in-party fighting was evident long before she became leader. Perhaps even more remarkable than Labor's demise is that the Liberal Party is expected to achieve one of its largest wins in modern history without necessarily increasing its primary vote.

Coalition Poised to Form Government

Wednesday's Resolve survey had the Coalition's primary vote on track to reach 31 per cent, with other polls a few points higher, representing a decline on the 34 per cent it recorded four years ago. Preferential voting may deliver the Coalition a strong mandate, but it will come from an increasingly fragmented electorate, a new political reality for all governments going forward. The Liberals are entitled to celebrate on Saturday night if, as polling suggests, they win government outright.

The party's transformation from political laughingstock to a credible alternative government should not be understated. Wilson has run a disciplined, small-target campaign and resisted the urge to shower voters with sweeteners. For an election of such political consequence, the campaign has been remarkably modest in terms of policy commitments. In 2014, Victorians were offered a choice between the multibillion-dollar East West Link or the removal of 50 level-crossings.

In 2018, Andrews put his 90-kilometre Suburban Rail Loop to voters, and four years later campaigned on resurrecting the State Electricity Commission. The contrast this election is stark. The financial legacy of these megaprojects has limited the state's purchasing power, reducing both parties to more modest promises around toll road costs and tinkering with land taxes. Policy promises will have little to do with the outcome.

The defining feature of this election is the force of the anger towards the Labor government. The task for the next government will be to govern a state where political loyalties are more fluid, but expectations of government remain high.