Victorian Labor's defeat in Saturday's election followed ignored warnings about anti-Labor swings in its heartland and a leadership dispute over who was to blame. Jess Wilson becomes Victoria's first elected female premier.

Victorian Labor lost Saturday's state election in a landslide that ended 12 years of government and propelled 36-year-old Liberal leader Jess Wilson to power as the state's first elected female premier.

The defeat followed internal warnings stretching back to 2022 that the party was losing its heartland, and a bitter dispute over whether former premier Daniel Andrews or his successor Jacinta Allan was most to blame. The political earthquake that shook Victoria on Saturday night was so profound and consequential that aftershocks will reverberate for months and years. This was no ordinary election loss.

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It was a wholesale rejection of the Labor brand and a demonstration that a volatile electorate will swing hard and abandon traditional loyalties. Months earlier, a heavy silence hung over a Labor caucus retreat at the Silverwater Resort, which looks across the San Remo cliffs towards Phillip Island. It was February 2, 2023, and Victorian Labor had spent the summer basking in its third consecutive electoral triumph.

Chris Ford highlights declining trust in heartland

Then-state secretary Chris Ford had been asked to address the room on the second morning of the retreat, a timeslot that traditionally follows a night of hard drinking and off-key karaoke. Having directed the 2022 election campaign, Ford decided it was an opportune time to deliver some hard truths.

He said the party should be proud of its landslide victory, one that defied predictions of a political reckoning as Victoria emerged from the social and economic dislocation of its long COVID winter. But he pointed to sizeable anti-Labor swings in seats in Melbourne's west and north, suburbs deep in the party's heartland such as Kororoit, Sydenham, Tarneit and Greenvale.

He cautioned MPs against misreading an election which had kept the party in power but sent a clear signal that it needed to regain the trust of working people who had always voted Labor and were now turning away. Some seats had been saved only by the strength of local campaigns, he said, pointing to Kat Theophanous' win in Greens-heavy Northcote and Jackson Taylor's swing towards Labor in traditionally liberal Bayswater.

From somewhere near the back, the familiar voice of then-energy minister Lily D'Ambrosio piped up. She pushed back against the state secretary, demanding to know whether he was blaming MPs, rather than campaign decisions, for swings against the party. After Ford finished and sat down next to Jacinta Allan, the deputy premier everyone knew was Andrews' preferred choice to take the top job, D'Ambrosio approached him and went on with it.

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With Andrews and her fellow ministers looking on, she castigated Ford in an expletive-laden rant that accused him of insulting the caucus.

"People know that I've always stood up for my values and my community. After the last election, I was forthright in setting out my concerns, as did others," D'Ambrosio said. The central dispute was whether Ford was palming responsibility to MPs for an issue that Labor headquarters should be addressing. Others in the room not too hungover to remember say that was not the point he had made.

Either way, no one came to Ford's defence. The schedule rolled on. Within two months, Ford had resigned as state secretary. Gabrielle Williams, a senior minister who led the delegation of MPs into Allan's office to tell her she had lost the confidence of her party room, says that to understand Saturday's result, you need to go back to the last state election.

She describes 2022 and the party's misreading of the results as the first of several key inflection points for Labor.

"In 2022, we saw our heartland, our base, turn their backs on us in key locations," said Williams, who served as deputy premier to Ben Carroll. "There was a sense in the lead-up to 2022, certainly by Dan, that the west would never abandon us. He just didn't recognise it as an electoral problem. But we had MPs from those areas being really vocal, saying we have a serious problem, telling us that their communities felt like we've abandoned them.

" For those in the party close to former premiers Andrews and Allan, Labor's drubbing comes down to the decision to oust Allan as leader just four months before the election and a campaign strategy that trashed their legacy and failed to talk up 12 years of achievements. "You build on that. You don't throw that away and pretend it never happens," one former MP said.

Those who backed Carroll and the leadership team he assembled said that by July, when corruption on government building sites was engulfing Allan's leadership and the party, it had no choice but to change.

"The toxicity towards Jacinta had to be experienced to be believed," said Stephen Conroy, a Right faction powerbroker who encouraged and backed Carroll to challenge for the leadership. "Some of it was unfair, but it was so bad. MPs knocking on doors were being told, to their faces, that they were corrupt.

" They also accept that the election was never going to be won or lost by a caucus vote four months out from polling day. "You can't turn pig shit into strawberry jam," one Labor figure reflected. The singular figure who looms largest in this dispute is Andrews, the longest-serving premier in Labor's history.

"We need to find a way where we can be proud of our legacy in government and acknowledge that Daniel was good at winning while reconciling that he was the source of our downfall," a senior party figure said. Andrews used a social media post on Sunday to congratulate Wilson and wish her well.

Federal Labor faces warning from Victorian results

Federal Labor had set expectations that the result would be a referendum only on Victorian Labor, but when there are 27 federal Labor MPs from the state, it is hard to ignore what is a very loud warning shot from voters. If Anthony Albanese fails to understand Victoria's election result, Labor risks a landslide loss on the federal stage as well.

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The results are not just about the Liberals winning: it is the broader story of how and where Labor's vote collapsed that should be studied by Albanese. His lack of a public response to the electorate on Sunday, when he congratulated Jess Wilson and said "my thoughts are with Ben Carroll and the Victorian Labor team on a difficult night", raised eyebrows.

Meanwhile, Wilson described people preferencing Liberals as "lending" their vote to her party.

"I realise that you have lent us your vote. We don't own it. And we will work every single day to demonstrate that you were right to place your trust in us," Wilson told enthusiastic supporters, tasting success after 12 years of Labor rule. In making this proclamation, the Liberals have radically accepted that their base of "rusted on" voters is diminishing and that they must find a new political formulation.

Jess Wilson accepts borrowed mandate from voters

Wilson seems to get that voters didn't just hand her the keys to Victoria; they sent a clear message to what they see as establishment politics that they are fed up with excuses. In doing so, she has been handed a significant mandate, even with final numbers still to be tallied. The question is whether she can manage to keep the humility and set about the task of sticking to her commitments to fix the state.

The landslide outcome is similar to what occurred in the UK when Keir Starmer won, taking 411 seats out of 650 in the House of Commons, putting an end to 14 years of conservative rule. In that case, Starmer thought he won a mandate. He didn't, and voters were quick to show they don't have a lot of patience. If Wilson doesn't deliver on her commitments, voters will have no issue taking back the borrowed vote.

The best thing Wilson can do, odd as it seems, is follow Daniel Andrews' lead, at least initially. He won a landslide in 2018 on getting things done because Labor demonstrably fixed things like level crossings. Voters will expect Wilson to get moving and start with the things they see that drove them to her, fixing potholes.

The message to federal leaders Albanese and Angus Taylor is that voters can't be relied on to stick to convention: you have to meet people where they are. Albanese has understood this; it is why he has pivoted his views on issues like immigration and defence. When he defeated Morrison in 2022, he knew he had to meet voters in the middle and make Labor a safe bet. That traditional orthodoxy has been up-ended.

Branding yourself as a safe and trusted pair of hands is not enough. People want an answer to their problems. But before that, people want to be heard. In Victoria on the weekend, it wasn't a whisper to Canberra but a shout from the stands.

The PM likes using sporting analogies and often talks about kicking with the wind in the last quarter. In this election, the siren was called on 12 years of a government that clearly lost its way and, with it, the people. Voters made clear their unhappiness with the appalling behaviour of the CFMEU. That doesn't end at the border.

Victorian Coalition wins wide but shallow victory

State Labor didn't heed the warning signs; it is up to Canberra now to listen. One Nation has "Tealed" the Labor Party, which is now fighting on three fronts: the Greens, One Nation and the Coalition. Like Federal Labor's win in 2025, the Victorian Coalition's win is also wide and shallow. The two-party system is dead, and the three-party model many have sketched out to factor in One Nation also needs to be redrawn.

The sizeable vote secured by the Greens and even the Victorian Socialists show Victorians didn't stop being progressive. They rejected the status quo. With One Nation cannibalising Labor and the Coalition's vote, both major parties in NSW will be very concerned about the impact of optional preferential voting in the March 2027 election. RedBridge pollster Tony Barry says expect NSW Labor Premier Chris Minns to run hard against Liberal leader Kellie Sloan and Anthony Albanese.

With the next federal budget due in May 2027, Albanese is going to have a very difficult year.