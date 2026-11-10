Victorian election set for November 28 as Labor's open ticket in Prahran draws Greens anger

Victorians will vote on November 28 in an election that could hinge on inner-Melbourne seats, as Labor's decision to run an open ticket in Prahran sparks a fierce warning from the Greens about a Liberal-One Nation government.

Victorians will head to the polls on November 28 to decide who will hold the balance of power in the state for the next four years.

Labor Open Ticket Sparks Greens Fury in Prahran

The election campaign is entering a crucial phase, with parties pausing travel today out of respect for Remembrance Day. The Victorian Greens leader, Ellen Sandell, has sharply criticised Labor's decision to run an open ticket in Prahran, an inner Melbourne seat held by the Liberals' Rachel Westaway on a margin of just 1.3 per cent.

Also read Victorian Labor Denies Greens Preferences in Prahran as Coalition Deals with One Nation

An open ticket means Labor's how-to-vote material will put its own candidate, Meghan Hopper, first but will not direct voters on how to allocate their remaining preferences.

"After months of scaremongering about a Liberal-One Nation government, Labor is now using its preferences to help elect one," Sandell said. She described the decision as "frankly unforgivable" and warned it could hand power to a right-wing coalition in a close election.

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"This could be one of the most consequential elections in the state's history," she said. Sandell also told Guardian Australia that Labor was "showing its true colours" and that voters would be "shocked" to see the party refusing to preference a "local, progressive Greens woman in Prahran", Angelica Di Camillo, who also ran at the byelection.

She added: "This is Labor admitting that they have more in common with One Nation and the Liberals than they do with the Greens - because the Greens want real change.

Caulfield Open Ticket and Southwick's Seat

" Labor is also running an open ticket in the neighbouring seat of Caulfield, held by the Liberals' David Southwick on a 2.1 per cent margin. It is expected Southwick will see a swing in his favour and comfortably retain the seat. It is understood the local campaigns in Prahran and Caulfield requested the open ticket arrangement, consistent with Labor's position at the 2025 federal election in the overlapping seat of Macnamara.

A Labor spokesperson said: "Our message is simple: put a 1 next to Labor candidates everywhere. We're fighting for majority government.

" Caulfield is home to Victoria's largest Jewish community, which also extends into St Kilda East in the Prahran electorate. On Tuesday, the Liberals and Nationals confirmed they would exchange preferences with One Nation. Opposition leader Jess Wilson told reporters how-to-vote cards for Coalition candidates would instruct voters to put Labor, the Greens and the Victorian Socialists "at the bottom of the ticket, and all other parties above that".

The Victorian Liberal Senator Jane Hume told ABC's Afternoon Briefing that a candidate's tweets were "vile" and confirmed he would be last on the party's how-to-vote material in the electorate. The candidate, Franco Guardiani, had described Hitler as the "GOAT", an acronym for greatest of all time.

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Bentleigh Bellwether Seat and Nick Staikos

Meanwhile, the seat of Bentleigh has a long history as a bellwether held by the governing party for nearly all of the last 60 years. Labor has won it at five of the last six elections this century. Current MP Nick Staikos has achieved the highest shares of the two-candidate preferred vote in Bentleigh since the seat's first occupant, Bob Suggett, a Liberal.

Staikos has also risen higher in government than any other member for the seat, serving in the ministry since 2024. He is currently the housing minister and was formerly the minister for the Suburban Rail Loop. After a tight win in 2014, Staikos secured one of the highest swings in the state towards him in Labor's 2018 landslide and his vote largely held up in 2022.

But the seats on the Frankston train line, which have had a big role in determining government, have more Liberal-leaning demographic traits the closer they are to the city centre. Bentleigh is the closest of the four and has the 17th-highest personal incomes in the state compared to 56th-ranked Frankston at the end of the line.

Frankston Line Seats and Voter Concerns

Staikos's ministerial responsibilities overlap with issues that will likely be important in this district: the government's housing policy in growth corridors like Bentleigh and the Suburban Rail Loop, which sits just outside its boundaries. The ABC is asking voters what is shaping their vote in this election and why, whether it is the cost of living, housing affordability, crime, regional roads, health care or jobs.

Labor had previously given its preferences to the Greens, which helped the party claim the inner south-east Melbourne seat in 2014. The Greens received a 13.4 per cent swing at the poll, with the result influenced by several factors, including Labor's decision not to field a candidate, low voter turnout, a well-resourced campaign urging voters to put them last and unfavourable preference flows from other candidates.

This included the former Labor MP Tony Lupton, who contested the byelection as an independent. The campaign will continue with live coverage from the Victorian state election trail. While Labor and the Liberals have spent recent days travelling across the state in big campaign buses to critical seats, the parties will pause their travels today out of respect for Remembrance Day.

Coverage will still include any new policy announcements, plus coverage from the third day of public hearings in the Big Build royal commission.