Victorian Liberal President Warns Against Chasing One Nation, Urges Party Unity for Election Success

Phil Davis, the Victorian Liberal president, has warned against the party drifting towards One Nation, urging unity for the upcoming state election. Davis criticized internal critics, emphasizing the need to focus on Opposition Leader Jess Wilson and move beyond past conflicts.

Victorian Liberal president Phil Davis has issued a stern warning to his party, cautioning against any attempts to align with One Nation and drift towards the fringes of Australian politics. Davis also urged the warring state executive to reconcile their differences, emphasizing the importance of presenting a united front to support Opposition Leader Jess Wilson in the upcoming November state election .

In a direct address to broadcaster Peta Credlin, fellow state executive member Colleen Harkin, and other prominent critics within the party, Davis accused them of orchestrating a campaign, disseminated through Sky News and News Corp publications, aimed at dividing and reshaping the Liberal party's identity. He specifically criticized Harkin, a member of his board, for actions he deemed detrimental to the party's unity. Davis stated that those seeking to transform the party into a One Nation-lite version fundamentally misunderstood the dynamics of Victorian politics, and pointed out the historical success of the party has always been achieved by appealing to the centre ground. The internal feuds which started years ago by the Deeming expulsion has affected the party's image and has also affected Wilson's performance in the party. \Davis, who failed to resolve the ongoing internal conflicts within the party that began three years ago, when the then-leader John Pesutto led a vote to expel Deeming from the Liberal party room. He denied allegations of campaigning against Deeming, upper house leader Bev McArthur, and other conservative MPs during their preselection contests. Davis admitted that he personally approved Deeming’s preselection. When asked if selecting a different candidate than Deeming would have been more beneficial for the party, Davis avoided a direct answer. Davis highlighted the need to shift the focus from past internal conflicts, such as the Deeming issue, to the current leadership of Jess Wilson to improve the party's chances of success in the 2026 election. Davis rebuffed reports of a division between himself and Wilson, describing their relationship as professional and emphasized the overwhelming support Wilson enjoys from party members and leaders. Davis acknowledged his ultimate responsibility for the vetting failure that led to Dinesh Gourisetty losing a party ballot hours before revelations emerged about his connection to a convicted child sex offender. However, he accused unknown party members of withholding the information to inflict maximum damage on Gourisetty and the party, accusing them of a deliberate political maneuver. The vetting process was conducted by the Applicant Review Committee chaired by Davis, which involved background checks carried out by Aletheia Intelligence, a private firm owned by Menzies Research Centre executive director David Hughes and political advisor Luke Bennett. \The Liberal Party has grappled for three decades with the rising support for One Nation, a party that often attracts voters disillusioned with the Liberal and National parties. Davis, who was a state MP when One Nation founder Pauline Hanson first gained prominence, rejected a proposal by his old boss, former Victorian premier Jeff Kennett, for the Coalition to consider closer alignment with One Nation. Davis stressed the importance of the Liberal Party running and winning on its own merits, warning that accommodating One Nation could be detrimental to the party's success. Davis emphasized the need for the Liberal Party to be inclusive and welcoming to all communities, particularly those with strong migrant populations, which are key to winning crucial seats in the upcoming election. Davis stated that Wilson has consistently prioritized the goal of achieving majority government, with decisions regarding preference allocation being made by other party members. Davis recently retained the party presidency after narrowly defeating Greg Mirabella last September and is facing another election on May 23. Furthermore, he is named as a respondent in a Supreme Court challenge brought by Harkin and three other executive committee members concerning the party’s decision last June to provide financial assistance to Pesutto through an investment company controlled by the party, to settle legal fees owed to Deeming following her successful defamation claim against him. This was needed to avoid bankruptcy





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