Victorian Liberals Drop Paul Lindemann Over Offensive Indigenous Comments

The Victorian Liberal Party has withdrawn support for Paul Lindemann, a Williamstown candidate, after offensive remarks about Indigenous Australians surfaced. The move underscores the party's stance on respect and dignity.

The Victorian Liberal Party officially removed endorsement for Williamstown candidate Paul Lindemann after comments surfaced that were deemed offensive toward Indigenous Australians. The decision came on Wednesday 11 November 2026, following a press statement that described the remarks as unacceptable and inconsistent with the party's values.

Core Details of the Cancellation

The party's statement condemned Lindemann's remarks as "offensive, unacceptable and inconsistent with the values and standards expected of Liberal candidates." It added that all candidates must treat Australians with dignity and respect, a standard Lindemann allegedly fell short of. The withdrawal of support followed the public revelation of his statements.

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Stakeholder Reactions and Opposing Views

Opposition Leader Jess Wilson urged the Liberal Party to move quickly, citing that Lindemann had also been accused of insulting a young basketball player while coaching the Bay City Lakers. The allegation was a separate but related issue that highlighted concerns about his conduct. After the party's announcement, Lindemann issued an apology, acknowledging he should have handled the situation differently.

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Impact on the Williamstown Seat and Upcoming Election

The seat of Williamstown, long held by Labor's Minister for Jobs Melissa Horne since 2018, is considered a safe Labor stronghold with almost every election since 1889 favouring the party. The removal of Lindemann's candidacy occurs just weeks before the Victorian state election on 28 November 2026, potentially affecting campaign dynamics in the electorate. The Liberal Party's action reinforces its commitment to uphold respect for all Australians, particularly Indigenous communities. The decision may influence voter perceptions and the overall narrative surrounding candidate conduct leading into the election.