As Victoria faces potential Labor Party defeat, lobbying firms scramble to hire Liberal talent and adapt to new regulatory frameworks under potential Premier Jess Wilson.

For the past twelve years, the political landscape in Victoria has been dominated by the Labor Party, with Daniel Andrews securing three consecutive election victories that cemented his party's hold on Spring Street. The business sector adapted to this long period of Labor dominance by establishing deep, partisan relationships with government insiders, where who you knew mattered more than what you knew. As the upcoming election looms, with bookmakers predicting a potential wipeout for the incumbents, the entire lobbying industry is preparing for a profound shift in how influence is wielded within the state.

Lobbying Firms Scramble For Liberal Talent

Several prominent lobbying firms have been actively repopulating their staff with operatives linked to the Liberal Party in preparation for a potential change in government. This race to hire is complicated by the fact that Liberal talent is comparatively thin on the ground after three terms out of power. Senior lobbyists report that many firms are attempting to hire second-rate Liberals who have not been employed since the era of Scott Morrison. One managing partner of a bipartisan lobbying group noted that many shops set up as partisan struggle to transition effectively when power changes hands.

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Strategic Shifts In Government Relations

The traditional model of lobbying in Victoria, characterized by gainful access through personal connections and informal deals, is expected to vanish under a new administration. Industry sources indicate that the way things were done under the Daniel Andrews and Jenny Allin governments involved walking in and making deals, a style that the new government will not replicate. Firms must now distinguish between above-the-line lobbyists who operate on the official register and those who operate under the radar, as the latter will likely lose all access to decision-makers. A party source confirmed that quiet conversations are underway to fill the ranks of a new government so they can hit the ground running.

Regulatory Environment And IBAC Changes

The prospective change of government arrives amidst significant changes to how corruption and influence are regulated in the state. Victoria's Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission now operates with a lower investigative threshold, allowing it to scrutinize non-criminal conduct more aggressively. Although IBAC has always monitored improper influence, these updated rules are front of mind for lobbyists regarding how they interact with government officials on behalf of their clients. Experts note that the state still possesses some of the weakest rules in the country for managing corruption and influencing government decisions.

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Impact On Corporate Influence And Access

A huge number of corporate clients are expected to leave their current representatives as the political landscape shifts, forcing a complete overhaul of government relations strategies. The narrative that resonates with the Liberal Party may not appeal to the Labor Party, requiring a fundamental change in how approaches are made to political actors. The business world must now adapt to a system where influence is not leveraged through old alliances but through new, potentially more transparent and regulated channels. Firms that fail to adapt their hiring and strategy to this new reality risk being left out in the cold.

Future Of Power In Post-Labor Victoria

The Liberal Party has not been in power in Victoria since the government led by Ted Baillieu and Denis Napthine, making the current era of Labor dominance unique in recent history. As the sector anticipates a United Liberal team under a potential premier like Jess Wilson, the competition to secure access and influence will intensify. The dark art of lobbying, which has long operated in the shadows, is facing increased scrutiny and a need for professionalization. The upcoming election will determine whether the old partisan models survive or if a new era of regulated and merit-based influence takes hold in the state.