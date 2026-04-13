Victorian Ministers Announce Retirement, Ushering in Cabinet Reshuffle

Finance, Health, and Water Ministers in Victoria, along with a former minister, are stepping down, creating opportunities for new leadership within the Labor government ahead of the November election. Premier Jacinta Allan thanks the departing ministers.

In a significant reshuffling of the Victorian Labor government, three key ministers have announced their intention to retire ahead of the November state election . Finance Minister Danny Pearson, Health Minister Mary-Anne Thomas, and Water Minister Gayle Tierney revealed their decisions today, paving the way for fresh faces to join the cabinet. This announcement marks a considerable shift within the party and offers an opportunity for new leadership and perspectives.

The departures come months after the exit of Natalie Hutchins, the former Minister for Prevention of Family Violence, creating a total of four frontbench vacancies that will be filled before the election. Premier Jacinta Allan has expressed gratitude for the departing ministers' service and has emphasized the strength and depth of talent within the Labor caucus, suggesting that these changes represent a natural evolution rather than a sign of internal turmoil. The state's Labor caucus is scheduled to meet tomorrow to determine the replacements for the outgoing ministers, initiating the process of selecting new leaders to steer the government's agenda. Danny Pearson, visibly emotional during his farewell speech, expressed deep appreciation for his 12 years in Parliament, including six years serving as a minister. He highlighted the profound sense of gratitude he felt for the opportunities he had been afforded. Mary-Anne Thomas, in her announcement, acknowledged the demanding nature of her role, explaining that she felt she could no longer dedicate the necessary time and energy to the position. She emphasized her need to focus on other aspects of her life, recognizing the commitment required to effectively serve as a minister. Gayle Tierney, reflecting on her nearly two decades of service since her election in 2006, expressed that the timing of her departure felt right, and she was content with the decision. The Premier acknowledged the sacrifices of these ministers and thanked them for their tireless work on behalf of the Victorian community. The Premier has asserted that these resignations should not be interpreted as a sign of weakness or an indication that the party is facing challenges, but rather as an opportunity to inject fresh ideas and solutions into the government. This perspective aims to reassure the public and highlight the strength of the Labor team. The Premier has confidence in the existing Labor caucus. With these departures, the party will be able to welcome new ministers with different perspectives and approaches to address the evolving needs of the state. The upcoming caucus meeting is crucial for determining the successors to the departing ministers. It is expected that the replacements will bring a diverse range of experiences and skills to the cabinet. The Premier has reaffirmed the government's commitment to continuing its work and serving the people of Victoria with dedication and vision. The departure of these three ministers represents an end of an era for the Victorian government, opening a new chapter of leadership and opportunities for new initiatives and achievements





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