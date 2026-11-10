Megaspeed Australia Director Linked to Nvidia Spy Scandal, Office in Sydney

Megaspeed Australia, a subsidiary of Singapore-based Megaspeed, lists a 29-year-old newsagent worker as director, while its Sydney office is a virtual address. The firm is at the center of an alleged spy scandal involving Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang and former executive Alice Huang.

Megaspeed Australia, the Australian subsidiary of the Singapore-based firm at the centre of the alleged Nvidia spy scandal, lists a 29-year-old newsagent worker as its sole director.

Kai Kang, who was born in Shanghai, is the director of Megaspeed Australia, which was registered in 2024 and is owned by Megaspeed International, according to ASIC filings. His father told ABC News his son worked at his store in a small rural town in Northern Victoria and that he had never heard of Megaspeed. The father was also unaware that his store was being used as his son's listed address as director.

Also read Nvidia board probes CEO Jensen Huang over alleged spy relationship

Registered Office And Director Details

Megaspeed Australia's business address is registered more than 700 kilometres away, in Sydney's Martin Place. It shares a floor at 20 Martin Place with more than 40 other businesses, including migration lawyers, accountants and a private investigator. An employee at a migration law firm that shares the address said they had never heard of the company or Mr Kang.

ASIC filings indicated mail sent by the regulator to Megaspeed Australia in January this year was unable to be delivered to the 20 Martin Place address. Corporate records also show that correspondence from ASIC to the Sydney office has been returned to sender since January, suggesting a disconnect between the company's registered presence and its actual operations. Space in the building, located near the ASX, can be rented out from $17 a day per person.

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The company does not appear to have any listed financial assets or to have completed any work in Australia since opening in 2024, and it is unclear if there are any other employees or staff. Mr Kang was unable to be reached for comment. He is understood to be out of the country and is not accused of any wrongdoing.

A receptionist at the Martin Place office said nobody from Megaspeed was in when the company's empty Sydney offices were visited on Tuesday morning. The company doesn't have a physical space at the premises, the receptionist said, and only uses the address for administrative purposes. Megaspeed International, a low-profile company until now, is a buyer of Nvidia's microchips, which are used to build data centres that then rent computing power to buyers.

Nvidia Spy Allegations Emerge

The parent company rents out high-performance data centres powered by Nvidia chips, the same hardware at the centre of the global artificial intelligence race. The Australian outpost adds another layer to a story that has gripped the technology and intelligence worlds. US intelligence agencies allege that Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed, is a spy who lured married Nvidia founder and chief executive Jensen Huang into her espionage web.

On Monday, Jensen Huang, the chief executive of the world's most valuable company, Nvidia, admitted to having an affair with Ms Huang (no familial relation). US President Donald Trump said the FBI was investigating the affair, and whether any state secrets had been compromised. Nvidia said it believed that no company or national secrets had been compromised, but that it would launch an internal investigation. Nvidia's shareholders have launched a class action.

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China's foreign ministry has denied allegations that Ms Huang is a spy, calling them unsubstantiated and smears against China. Nvidia is one of the world's most valuable companies and a key player in the artificial intelligence boom, making the allegations particularly sensitive. The FBI is now investigating potentially compromised state secrets. Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese was asked whether he had concerns about Huang's admitted affair with a suspected Chinese spy.

His response was that Australia is not directly a party to the Nvidia saga. The Australian Security Intelligence Organisation was asked how it felt about Megaspeed's footprint in Sydney and whether it was looking into its operations in light of the revelations coming out of the US. ASIO does not comment on intelligence or investigations, a spokesperson for the agency said. This should not be taken as confirmation of an investigation.

Australian And US Government Reactions

The developments come as US intelligence agencies allege that Alice Huang, an executive at Megaspeed, is a spy who lured married Nvidia founder and chief executive Jensen Huang into her espionage web. Nvidia is one of the world's most valuable companies and a key player in the artificial intelligence boom, making the allegations particularly sensitive. MegaSpeed International rents out high-performance data centres powered by Nvidia chips, tying the company directly to the hardware at the center of the AI industry.

The Australian operation's registered address in Sydney's Martin Place is in a high-rise building, but the company does not have a physical space there, according to a receptionist. The office was empty on Tuesday morning when visited. The sole director's listed address at a newsagency and lotto shop in Seymour, Victoria, adds to the unusual nature of the company's Australian footprint. There was no answer to a call to the newsagency on Tuesday.

A visit by CBD to MegaSpeed Australia's office on level 10 of a high-rise building in Martin Place was similarly perplexing. ASIC correspondence to the Sydney office has been returned to sender since January, corporate records show. That detail suggests the company may not be receiving official mail at its registered address. The Australian outpost is owned by Singapore-based MegaSpeed International, which rents out high-performance data centres powered by Nvidia chips.

ASIO was asked whether it was looking into MegaSpeed's operations in light of the US revelations. A spokesperson said the agency does not comment on intelligence or investigations, adding that this should not be taken as confirmation of an investigation. The Prime Minister's response that Australia is not directly a party to the Nvidia saga came when he was asked if he had concerns about Huang's admitted affair with a suspected Chinese spy.