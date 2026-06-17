Victorian Opposition Introduces Retrospective Laws to Force Release of Long-Delayed IBAC Corruption Report

The Victorian opposition has introduced legislation that would compel the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission to release its Operation Richmond findings immediately, targeting a years-long suppression of a major corruption report linked to former Premier Daniel Andrews.

Opposition Leader Jess Wilson has launched a significant integrity initiative against Premier Jacinta Allan , introducing draft legislation designed to mandate the immediate disclosure of a corruption report that has been withheld for years.

The bill, put forward by the Victorian Liberals and Nationals, seeks to amend the powers of the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC), compelling it to publish the outcomes of its investigations without further delay. A key provision would remove the right of individuals under investigation to legally obstruct or postpone the release of findings deemed damaging to the public interest.

This legislative move is explicitly retrospective, targeting IBAC's Operation Richmond-a major probe that commenced in 2018 and is widely believed to scrutinize the conduct of former Labor Premier Daniel Andrews and his administration. The opposition argues that the current laws enable prolonged secrecy and that Victorians deserve transparency on matters of potential corruption. For years, IBAC has been barred from releasing its Operation Richmond report due to successive legal actions.

Commissioner Victoria Elliott has publicly stated that the existing legislative framework severely restricts the anti-corruption body's capacity to inform the public, noting that reports can only be tabled in Parliament through a cumbersome special report process. She emphasized that Victorians "deserve to know" the commission's work but that IBAC lacks the authority to share its findings unilaterally.

The Commissioner also highlighted that the rarity of public hearings, limited to "exceptional circumstances," prevents the public from learning about corruption risks and the measures taken to counter them. The latest delay arose from an urgent legal challenge by the United Firefighters Union (UFU) and its secretary, Peter Marshall, aimed at suppressing the report's contents. After the Court of Appeal denied their request for anonymity, their identities were revealed, underscoring the union's efforts to keep the investigation's conclusions secret.

Originally centered on the UFU's involvement in the merger of the Metropolitan Fire Brigade and the Country Fire Authority, Operation Richmond's scope is understood to have broadened to examine the union's relationship with the Andrews government. The opposition's bill directly confronts these obstacles, framing the issue as a choice for the Labor government: endorse the reforms to end cover-ups or perpetuate them.

Wilson asserted that the new laws would "end the delays and obfuscation" and empower IBAC to release its reports promptly. The government now faces mounting pressure to address the transparency deficits within IBAC's enabling legislation, a matter that has drawn attention from the anti-corruption watchdog itself through its submissions to a parliamentary inquiry.

The saga of Operation Richmond has become a symbol of systemic impediments to accountability, raising fundamental questions about the balance between reputational protection and the public's right to know. The debate is poised to intensify as the opposition seeks to leverage this issue in the lead-up to the next election, while Premier Allan's administration must decide whether to resist or embrace the proposed changes





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IBAC Operation Richmond Jess Wilson Jacinta Allan Daniel Andrews Corruption Report Transparency United Firefighters Union Legal Challenges Retrospective Laws

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