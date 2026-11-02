Victorian Opposition Pledges $200 Million for 335 New CFA Trucks

The Victorian opposition has promised $200 million for 335 new Country Fire Authority trucks over five years, plus 17 new or upgraded stations and a volunteer recruitment drive, if it wins the upcoming state election.

The Victoria n opposition has promised to deliver 335 new Country Fire Authority trucks over five years if it wins the election later this month. The $200 million plan also includes 17 new and upgraded fire stations, and a push to recruit 10,000 CFA volunteers over a decade.

Shadow Emergency Services Minister Danny O'Brien said the Coalition has to upgrade the state's aging fire fighting fleet if it forms government.

Also read Victorian Election: Labor Pledges 20 Free Dental Clinics, Coalition Offers Faster Worker Protection Orders

Coalition Promises New Fire Trucks

"We've seen our fire fighting fleet deteriorate over the years," he said. "Fifty seven per cent of our trucks are at least 15 years old according to the auditor general, and in the CFA it's about 25 per cent that are more than 30 years old. " O'Brien said hundreds of trucks were leaving firefighters exposed and vulnerable. "At the moment out of about 2,200 CFA trucks, 802 of them are single cab tankers still," he said.

"That means that firefighters have got to sit on the back and are actually out exposed to the heat, the smoke, the dust. " He said the Coalition's announcement would retire those remaining 802 trucks over a period of about a decade, ensuring firefighters were safe and had appropriate equipment. "[Volunteers] do so much work and we need to have the resources and equipment that they deserve," Mr O'Brien said.

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The funding boost, on top of existing money to deliver trucks, follows a Coalition promise to repeal the controversial Emergency Services and Volunteer Fund, a property tax tied to land values that doubled under Labor and is hated by many CFA volunteers. An elected Liberal and National government would also scrap Labor's emergency services tax and restore the former Fire Services Property Levy model.

Opposition Leader Calls for Better Resources

Opposition Leader Jess Wilson said more than half of Victoria's fire trucks are at least 15 years old, volunteer numbers are falling and hundreds of firefighters are still exposed on the back of tankers.

"That's not good enough. Our volunteers deserve better, and Victorian families deserve to know help will be there when they need it," she said. Nationals leader Danny O'Brien said CFA brigades had been calling out for modern trucks and upgraded facilities to protect and assist them when fighting fires.

"Our five-year fleet program gives the CFA a pipeline of trucks it can plan around and manufacturers the certainty to plan, hire and build," he said. The Coalition's plan to deliver new fire trucks would begin in July next year and ultimately deliver 100 trucks a year, allowing for the retirement of 802 single-cab tankers within 10 years.

Last month, Labor announced a $167 million investment which would see 150 new fire trucks across the CFA and Fire Rescue Victoria by 2030, including 100 for the CFA. On Monday, Premier Ben Carroll will return to the Labor campaign bus to announce a $26.9 million commitment to expand the opening hours for 10 public dental clinics, so Victorians can access care at weekends.

Government Relations With Firefighters Deteriorate

The relationship between the government and the CFA has deteriorated since Labor passed legislation last year to double the controversial Emergency Services and Volunteers Fund. The government is in talks with the United Firefighters Union over a new pay deal. The union, which once championed Labor, is running ads urging Victorians to vote the government out. Last week, a bullet inscribed with the word rat was left on the windscreen of Emergency Services Minister Paul Edbrooke's car.

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Also etched into the bullet was the five-digit ID number from Edbrooke's 14 years as a professional firefighter. One Nation today promised to launch a website, known as Your Money, which would live-track government spending if elected on November 28.

One Nation Promises Spending Transparency

"Transparency will no longer be optional under a One Nation government - it will be mandatory," said the party's Victorian leader, Warren Pickering. Federal leader Pauline Hanson said the policy was about ensuring openness and accountability.

"I think it is quite evident we want to be up-front, trustworthy with the people of Victoria," Senator Hanson said. One Nation said the website would act like a bank account showing every dollar coming in and out of the state, featuring a live tracker of expenditure on programs, grants, staffing, and other government areas, as well as debt and interest repayments.

Your Money would also include an Open Cabinet section where Victorians could view cabinet decisions within 30 business days, they said. Asked why One Nation had not made its own policy costings public, Mr Pickering said the party would not publish policy costings it had done because there is no need to publish policy costings if they are inaccurate.

With just 26 days until the state election, Electoral Commissioner Sven Bluemmel reminded the community that registration to vote closes on Melbourne Cup Day.

"We want to make sure everyone who is entitled to vote in Victoria is registered and has their details correct," he said. Anyone who has just turned 18, has newly moved to Victoria or has moved within Victoria should check their details online, he said. Mr Bluemmel said that same day, nominations for candidates would open.

"It's a pretty short period," he said, noting it closes next Monday. "That just allows us enough time to actually print the ballots because we can't print the ballots until we know who's nominated. " The party is facing a major voter backlash in regional hubs such as Ballarat and Bendigo, where the Coalition is hoping to gain ground.