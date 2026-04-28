Victorian Opposition Proposes Salary Cap for Senior Public Servants

The Victorian Opposition has announced a plan to cap the salaries of senior public servants at $598,000, aiming to curb excessive executive pay and save taxpayers $20 million by 2036. The proposal comes in response to numerous instances of executives receiving salaries well above established guidelines.

The Victoria n Opposition , led by Jess Wilson , has proposed a plan to cap the base salaries of senior state public servants at $598,000, aligning them with the remuneration of Victoria ’s top law officers, specifically the Chief Justice of the Supreme Court.

This initiative aims to address a growing trend of executives receiving salaries significantly exceeding the established maximum bands for their roles. The proposal, unveiled on Wednesday, would apply to all new, renewed, or renegotiated senior public sector contracts, with annual adjustments to reflect wage growth. The Coalition estimates this measure could save taxpayers approximately $20 million by 2036, a figure highlighted as the state budget approaches and Victoria’s debt levels come under increased scrutiny.

The announcement directly responds to over 100 instances in the past five years where high-ranking executives were granted salaries surpassing public service guidelines. While the Victorian Independent Remuneration Tribunal is consulted for executive pay exceeding band limits, its advice is not binding, allowing employers to exceed recommendations if they demonstrate appropriate consideration of the tribunal’s findings.

The policy is fueled by concerns over excessive executive compensation, exemplified by cases like that of former Suburban Rail Loop Authority chief executive Frankie Carroll. Carroll’s total remuneration package reached between $900,000 and $909,999 before his departure, including superannuation and accrued leave. This was substantially higher than the $680,000 to $700,000 recommended by the Independent Remuneration Tribunal, and far exceeded the maximum remuneration of $479,900 for his position at the time of his hiring in 2020.

The Coalition has released a spreadsheet detailing over 130 decisions made by the Remuneration Tribunal since 2020, recommending salaries above established guidelines. However, this data does not encompass additional entitlements or salary increases that the government may have subsequently awarded to these executives. The spreadsheet reveals that an executive program director for the Victorian Infrastructure Delivery Authority was recently recommended a package exceeding $830,000 – a staggering $260,000 above the designated band for their role.

Wilson emphasized that the plan is designed to ensure executive pay aligns with community expectations and prioritizes essential services. She contrasted this with what she described as the current government’s practice of granting substantial pay rises to executives involved in large-scale infrastructure projects. The Allan government has consistently defended high salaries within transport and infrastructure authorities, citing the need to attract specialist talent in a competitive global market.

Transport Infrastructure Minister Gabrielle Williams argued that the tribunal considers these factors when making its decisions, acknowledging the need to compete with international infrastructure projects to secure skilled professionals. She stated that the salaries are set by an independent body that takes into account the global market rates for specialized skill sets.

The government has recently announced over $2 billion in spending measures in anticipation of the May 5th state budget, focusing primarily on cost of living relief and transport improvements. These measures include a $750 million commitment to a 20% refund on car registrations, a $432 million extension of free public transport until the end of May, and the introduction of half-price fares for the remainder of 2026.

Additional funding has been allocated to upgrading routes across Melbourne and regional Victoria ($100 million), procuring 25 X’Trapolis 2.0 trains ($673.6 million), and increasing train services ($77.5 million). The opposition’s salary cap proposal adds another layer to the debate surrounding government spending and accountability as the state prepares to unveil its budget and address its growing debt





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