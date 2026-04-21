Victorian Premier Denounces YouTubers for Filming Hideout of Deceased Police Killer

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has criticized content creators who trespassed onto the property where police killer Dezi Freeman hid, calling the resulting videos disrespectful to the families of the slain officers.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has strongly condemned the actions of content creators who trespassed onto and filmed the final hideout of police killer Dezi Freeman . The footage, which was subsequently uploaded to social media platforms, has ignited a firestorm of controversy, with the Premier labeling the act as deeply disrespectful to the grieving families of the two fallen officers.

During a press engagement on ABC Radio Melbourne this Tuesday, Allan expressed her profound disappointment, emphasizing that the families of Detective Leading Senior Constable Neal Thompson and Senior Constable Vadim de Waart-Hottart deserve privacy and respect rather than having the site of such a horrific tragedy exploited for online views. She noted that such behavior shows a complete lack of empathy for the members of the Victoria Police who continue to mourn the loss of their colleagues. The incident in question involves a man named Hughes, who, along with a cameraman, entered the remote property in Thologolong where Freeman had been hiding for months. Freeman, who had identified as a sovereign citizen, was responsible for the deaths of the two officers on August 26 after they arrived at his Porepunkah residence to execute a search warrant concerning historical child sexual abuse allegations. Following the shooting, Freeman fled into the wilderness, triggering a massive, state-wide manhunt that lasted for seven months. He was eventually located at the Thologolong property, where a final confrontation with law enforcement led to his death. The current property owner, Richard Sutherland, has stated he had no prior knowledge of Freeman staying on his land and is not under investigation, as he had been residing in Tasmania for an extended period. In his defense, Hughes has argued that his actions were not illegal, claiming he initially attempted to use a drone to film the property but was forced to trespass after the device crashed. Once on the site, he admitted to entering a shipping container that served as Freeman’s makeshift lair. The footage released online provides a grim glimpse into the final days of a man responsible for immense suffering, showcasing mundane items such as empty food containers, vitamin bottles, a couch, and footwear left behind in the dirt. Despite the high viewership the videos have attracted—exceeding 120,000 views across multiple clips—Victoria Police have confirmed they are actively investigating the trespassing incident. Hughes, who has a history of affiliations with gangs and previous prison time, maintains that he has operated within the law, yet his disregard for the trauma surrounding this site remains a focal point of public outrage and official scrutiny





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