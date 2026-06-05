Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan Confronts Leadership Turmoil as Election Looms

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan faces renewed leadership speculation within her party as Labor's popularity declines ahead of the November election. Internal discontent, fueled by a difficult parliamentary week and poor polling, raises questions about her future.

Premier Jacinta Allan of Victoria faces mounting internal pressure as her leadership comes under scrutiny ahead of the November state election. Recent parliamentary struggles, including a delayed reform of the Independent Broad-based Anti-corruption Commission (IBAC) and contentious campaign finance negotiations, have amplified concerns within the Labor caucus.

Opinion polls indicate a sharp decline in Allan's personal popularity and Labor's primary vote, with One Nation posing a significant threat alongside the Coalition. Anonymous Labor MPs across factions admit leadership speculation is resurging, though no formal challenge has emerged. A crucial caucus meeting before the winter break will test Allan's support; a challenger would need to mobilize both Left and Right factions under rules requiring a joint ballot of caucus and party members.

Potential successors mentioned include Deputy Premier Ben Carroll, Gabrielle Williams, and Steve Dimopoulos, though Williams has reportedly ruled out a bid. The premier's shifting stance on IBAC powers, tied to public focus on a $15 billion corruption cost estimate, has further unsettled MPs.

While some believe the anxiety may subside after a rough parliamentary week, the combination of poor polling, electoral threats, and historical precedent for challenges during the winter break leaves Allan's position precarious as she seeks to consolidate support over the coming weeks





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