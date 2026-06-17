Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has declined to provide a specific estimate of how much alleged corruption within the CFMEU has cost taxpayers, despite repeated questioning. The scandal has intensified scrutiny on the union's role in major infrastructure projects and fueled calls for a royal commission into the Big Build program. Amid speculation of a leadership challenge, Deputy Premier Ben Carroll has publicly ruled out any move against the Premier.

Victorian Premier Jacinta Allan has refused to specify the financial burden that alleged corruption within the Construction, Forestry, Maritime, Mining and Energy Union ( CFMEU ) has placed on taxpayers, even as she faces mounting scrutiny over the issue.

Government oversight has intensified regarding alleged criminal activities linked to the construction union and its involvement in Victoria's multibillion-dollar infrastructure initiatives. The Premier, during an appearance on the ABC's 7.30 program, contested assertions that corruption within the CFMEU has imposed a cost of up to $15 billion on Victorians. That $15 billion estimate was derived from a report examining the impact of alleged misconduct across the construction sector.

When repeatedly asked to provide her own assessment of the taxpayer cost, Ms Allan declined to offer a specific figure. Instead, she highlighted measures her administration has implemented in response to the scandal, stating that work is underway to pursue criminal behavior and to alter the culture within the industry. She also shifted attention to law enforcement operations targeting organized crime groups alleged to be operating within the union structure.

The Allan government has attempted to emphasize reforms designed to enhance oversight of public projects. The CFMEU controversy has become a significant political challenge for the Allan administration as it approaches the next state election. The scandal has driven demands for a royal commission into Victoria's Big Build program, with proponents arguing that only a comprehensive inquiry can fully reveal the extent of misconduct across major government-funded infrastructure projects.

Amid this backdrop, there had been speculation about a potential leadership challenge to Ms Allan within the Labor Party. Reports indicated that some MPs were privately advocating for a leadership change ahead of the November state election.

However, that plotting appears to have stalled, with Deputy Premier Ben Carroll publicly ruling out any move against the Premier prior to a party meeting. Carroll affirmed his loyalty, stating that he had been a faithful deputy to Jacinta Allan for three years and that stance remains unchanged. During her interview, Ms Allan turned to her government's priorities, underscoring workplace reforms and support for Victorian workers.

She framed her administration as essential for working people, claiming that her colleagues and she are fighting for those who need a Labor government on their side. Politically, the Premier argued that her opponents would struggle to form a stable government without entering into a coalition. She warned that a parliament involving both the Liberal-National Coalition and Pauline Hanson's One Nation would create instability for Victoria.

This narrative seeks to position the Labor Party as the only viable option for stable governance amid the ongoing controversy surrounding the CFMEU and its alleged infiltration by criminal elements. The refusal to quantify the financial impact continues to draw criticism, while the government maintains its focus on reform and law enforcement actions to address the issue





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