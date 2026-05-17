Victorian Public Hospitals Secretly Ban Aggressive Patients, Causing Safety Concerns

Public hospitals in Victoria are using secret 'not welcome lists' to ban aggressive patients, which causes safety concerns for paramedics and patients as they are often turned away from emergency departments. The lists remain undisclosed, making it difficult for paramedics to identify potential security concerns.

Victorian public hospitals are using secret "not welcome lists" to ban aggressive patients as they are turned away from emergency departments, putting paramedics and patients at risk.

Despite Ambulance Victoria making repeated requests for access to these lists, the state's health department has refused to hand them over. Aggressive patients are being excluded from treatment at multiple hospitals, leading to long ambulance journeys and confinement with potentially dangerous individuals. The hospital ban lists are kept secret, making it impossible for paramedics and dispatchers to identify potential security concerns regarding the patients they treat.

There have been numerous instances of assaults on paramedics by banned patients, and the issue of occupational violence remains a significant concern for all health services, including Ambulance Victoria. By working together, hospitals and ambulance services aim to improve patient outcomes while maintaining safety for all involved





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Secret Lists Banning Patients Safety Concerns Occupational Violence Communication Issues

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