As Victoria votes on November 28, 2026, road maintenance and transport costs dominate. This article breaks down major party pledges on potholes, tolls, and electric vehicles.

Victorians are casting their ballots on Saturday, November 28, 2026, in a state election that has placed roads and motoring policies at the center of the political debate. While health, policing, and budget management remain critical issues for voters, infrastructure decay has emerged as a primary concern driving public discourse. The condition of state-managed roads, particularly the prevalence of potholes, has become a defining fault line between the major political parties competing for power.

Drowning in Debt: The Pothole Crisis

The Victorian Department of Transport and Planning estimates that over $3 billion is required annually just to maintain existing pavement conditions and replace aging road assets. This figure is more than double the financial promises pledged by both major parties during this election cycle. The funding gap highlights a significant disconnect between political promises and the actual financial reality of infrastructure maintenance in the state.

Also read 2026 Victorian State Election: Party Policy Guide on Health, Housing, and Crime

Data from a September 2026 report by the Victorian Auditor-General paints a stark picture of the deteriorating network. Approximately 48 percent of state-managed roads were classified as being in 'poor' or 'very poor' condition in 2024. This represents a noticeable decline from 2021, when only 39 percent of roads fell into these same low-quality categories. The rapid degradation of road surfaces has directly influenced voter sentiment and campaign strategies.

Major Party Pledges and Cost Controls

The major parties have attempted to differentiate themselves through specific financial proposals aimed at reducing the cost of motoring. One prominent proposal includes a government-controlled cap on road-related costs, set at $30 per week for cars, motorcycles, and light commercial vehicles for a period of one year. This pledge is designed to provide immediate relief to motorists struggling with high maintenance and registration fees.

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However, comparing these financial commitments directly is difficult because each party reports their figures using different methodologies. Some parties focus on total budget allocations, while others highlight weekly caps or specific project funding. This lack of standardization makes it challenging for voters to assess the true scale of the investment each party is offering to solve the infrastructure crisis.

Minor Parties and Independent Voices

Beyond the two major political forces, several minor parties and independent candidates have introduced their own policies on road maintenance and transport. These smaller groups often offer more niche or radical solutions that may appeal to voters dissatisfied with the traditional platform options. Their proposals frequently align closely with specific community values regarding environmental sustainability or local government autonomy.

These additional voices add complexity to the ballot, offering alternatives that focus on localized management or different funding models. Voters interested in detailed road policies must look beyond the major party manifestos to find candidates whose specific strategies match their personal priorities for how the state should manage its critical transport infrastructure.

Green Transition and Electric Vehicles

The election also features significant discussion regarding the future of sustainable transport, particularly concerning electric vehicles. Parties are debating how to integrate these new technologies into the existing road network and what policies should govern their adoption. This includes discussions on charging infrastructure, rebates, and long-term regulatory frameworks.

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As the election concludes on November 28, 2026, the winner will inherit a transportation network in urgent need of repair. The ability to bridge the $3 billion funding gap identified by the Department of Transport will determine whether the state can reverse the trend of declining road quality that has accelerated over the last three years.