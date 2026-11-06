Victorian Speed Camera Expansion Bill Lapses Before 2026 Election

The Victorian Government's proposal to expand average-speed camera enforcement has lapsed due to the upcoming state election in November 2026, leaving current road safety measures unchanged.

The Victorian Government has failed to pass proposed legislation intended to significantly expand the use of average- speed cameras across the state. The bill, which sought to modernize and extend speed enforcement capabilities, lapsed as the administration entered caretaker mode prior to the state election scheduled for late November 2026. This legislative failure marks the end of ambitious plans to increase road safety oversight through advanced camera technology.

Legislative Failure and Caretaker Mode

The proposed laws successfully navigated the lower house but failed to reach a final vote in the upper house before parliament dissolved. The Victorian Government is now bound by caretaker conventions, preventing any major legislative initiatives from proceeding until after the upcoming election. Consequently, the planned expansion of mobile average-speed camera networks remains shelved indefinitely. Motorists can expect current enforcement protocols to continue without the anticipated changes to coverage areas or operational flexibility.

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Expanded Camera Enforcement Powers

The defeated legislation aimed to remove existing restrictions on point-to-point speed enforcement across Victoria. Authorities would have gained the power to monitor average speeds across routes featuring different road names, thereby creating longer and more flexible enforcement zones. This change would have allowed police to track vehicles over complex thoroughfares that combine varying speed limits. For instance, enforcement could have tracked drivers through sections where speed limits shift from 100km/h to 80km/h and back to 100km/h seamlessly.

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Fine Calculations and Legal Protections

Under the proposed reforms, individuals exceeding the speed limit within enforcement zones would have benefited from a standardized deduction. Authorities were required to deduct at least 2km/h from the calculated average speed before issuing fines. This adjustment aimed to provide a buffer for minor fluctuations while maintaining strict accountability. The legislation also sought to align average-speed penalties with current speeding laws, ensuring consistency in how violations are categorized. Furthermore, the government introduced double-jeopardy rules to prevent motorists from being prosecuted twice for the same offense. These rules were designed to protect drivers from being fined by average-speed cameras and simultaneously pulled over by Highway Patrol for the same speeding incident.

Oversight Changes and Road Safety Impact

Alongside the camera expansion, the Victorian Government had announced plans to abolish the position of Road Safety Camera Commissioner. This role was established to provide independent oversight for speed camera operations across the state. The elimination of this commissioner suggests a shift in how road safety enforcement is monitored and regulated. The lapse of the bill means that the current structure of independent oversight remains in place, at least until the next government takes office. The outcome leaves the future of mobile camera deployment and penalty structures uncertain for Victorian drivers ahead of the November 2026 election.