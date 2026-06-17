Victorian Union Boss Names and Shames Labor MPs for Zero Voter Conversations, Demands Increased Campaign Efforts Amid One Nation Threat

The secretary of Victoria's Trades Hall Council has emailed 23 Labor MPs and candidates, accusing them of not engaging with voters and threatening to withdraw union campaign support if they do not increase efforts before the November election.

The head of Victoria's powerful Trades Hall Council has launched a sharp critique of state Labor MPs and candidates, naming and shaming 23 individuals for what he describes as having "zero conversations" with voters over the past fortnight.

In a strongly worded email sent on Tuesday, Trades Hall Council secretary Luke Hilakari warned that those who "don't give a shit about winning" should not expect support from the union movement during the crucial November election campaign. Hilakari, who described himself as " frankly enraged" by the data, stated that the union movement is planning its "biggest election campaign ever" amid concerns over the rising popularity of Pauline Hanson's One Nation party.

He indicated that the data on voter interactions is being used to determine where to allocate finite union resources, making a direct link between grassroots campaigning and organisational backing. The named individuals include several ministers-Steve Dimopoulos, Sonya Kilkenny, Nick Staikos, Ros Spence, and Natalie Suleyman-as well as backbenchers and candidates in marginal seats. The email's subject line bluntly declared, "Complacent MPs should not expect any support.

" The data, collected by the council's own campaign headquarters since mid-2025, tracks a specific metric: the number of times an MP or candidate has "knocked on a door" or "had a conversation" with a voter. It provides a comparative view of campaign effort.

For instance, the email notes that Premier Daniel Andrews knocked on 86 doors and spoke with 32 constituents, while Deputy Premier Ben Carroll knocked on 35 and had 11 conversations. In stark contrast, some of the named ministers recorded zero. The data also highlighted the efforts of some candidates, with Sarah McKenzie, seeking to reclaim the seat of Richmond from the Greens, recording 270 conversations-the highest.

She was followed by Uros Rasic in Sydenham (180) and Meng Heang Tak in Clarinda (159). Hilakari set a firm deadline, stating that if the named MPs did not significantly lift their voter contact in the next fortnight, he would recommend to his executive council that "no campaigning action happens in their seat.

" He further suggested that if he were on the Labor party's administrative committee, he would recommend stripping candidates of marginal seat support if they are eligible, underscoring the high-stakes nature of his intervention. Hilakari framed the union's position as a reciprocal obligation.

He noted that thousands of union members are prepared to "give up time with their families, attending street stalls, knocking on doors and making phone calls after work" because they understand the consequences of a potential One Nation-Coalition government for working Victorians' pay and conditions.

"They have every right to expect the same commitment from you," he wrote, concluding with the stark ultimatum: "The message is simple, start campaigning or start packing. " In response, Premier Andrews downplayed the metric, telling reporters that community engagement encompasses more than just captured door-knocking data, including forums, meetings, community events, and mobile office work. He expressed pride in his team, asserting that everyone is working "incredibly hard.

" Minister Kilkenny, who had zero recorded conversations, similarly defended her record, pointing to her work as attorney general, phone banking, drafting new laws, and other forms of constituent service as evidence of being "focused on Victorians. " Hilakari later told Guardian Australia that he had heard from more than a dozen Labor MPs who supported his intervention and were "frustrated by those who are dragging their heels.

" A "small handful" of the 23 named had contacted him, suggesting his concerns could have been raised "more quietly. " Hilakari rejected this, stating, "But we are beyond that time. Quiet conversations have been had, they have not been listened to, and we are five months away from an election.

" He reiterated the urgency of the fight against One Nation, saying, "Every MP should be working their ass off right now to make sure that Pauline Hanson and One Nation doesn't become the majority party in the state of Victoria. " This internal party strife coincides with opinion polls showing One Nation gaining ground in Victoria while Labor's primary vote has slipped into the low 20s, raising the stakes for the upcoming campaign and highlighting the tension between union grassroots strategy and parliamentary incumbency





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Trades Hall Council Luke Hilakari Victorian Labor One Nation Election Campaign Voter Contact Union Support Marginal Seats Daniel Andrews Sonya Kilkenny

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