Victorians Break Up With Labor Party, Jacinta Allan's Leadership Under Fire

Most Victorians now believe it is time for the Premier to go, with Labor's primary vote in freefall and One Nation surging into contention just months before the state election. The latest Freshwater Strategy poll showed the party was floundering with just 23 per cent of the primary vote, while the Coalition led with 27 per cent and One Nation surged to second on 25 per cent.

Most Victorians now believe it is time for the Premier to go, with Labor's primary vote in freefall and One Nation surging into contention just months before the state election.

The latest Freshwater Strategy poll showed the party was floundering with just 23 per cent of the primary vote, while the Coalition led with 27 per cent and One Nation surged to second on 25 per cent. The result marked a four-point loss for the current government since March and a 14-point freefall since the 2022 election. One Nation's result, though, marked a gain of five points in the poll.

A majority of voters, 62 per cent of the 1,034 surveyed for the Herald Sun between June 5 and 8, also believed it was time to give Premier Jacinta Allan the flick. Fifty-three per cent of Labor voters still backed Ms Allan to lead. The Premier has faced constant leadership speculation for more than 12 months, unable to halt the slide in her approval ratings.

Meanwhile, state opposition leader Jess Wilson obtained a +15 rating from voters. The Herald Sun reported left and right faction powerbrokers within Labor were engaged in an active ‘conversation’ about Ms Allan’s leadership. If such plans were put in place, however, Freshwater found Deputy Premier Ben Carroll was most appealing to voters among Ms Allan’s potential replacements. Replacing Ms Allan with Mr Carroll would see the party’s primary vote jump by two points, the poll found.

Head of research at Freshwater Strategy, Jordan Meyers, said Ms Allan was dragging on the party’s popularity. State opposition leader Jess Wilson obtained a +15 rating from voters in the latest poll. Sky News Australia’s latest YouGov Pulse poll found One Nation led Labor in federal voting intention in Victoria as well.

Pauline Hanson’s party had held a lead in Queensland and Victoria in previous polls and on June 2 jumped past Labor in South Australia and New South Wales as well. Ms Allan condemned the privately organised campaign, describing it as sexist and warning of an increasingly toxic political culture.

‘Sexism just has no place in our political debate, full stop,’ she said in a statement released on social media. ‘A billboard truck using sexist language has been driving around Melbourne as part of a secret and well-funded political campaign. People are entitled to disagree with me. That’s democracy.

But I care that this attacks women. And I care about who’s next. ’ The Prime Minister, Ms Wilson and Coalition members also aired their objections to the billboard, carried by a truck





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Victorian Election Labor Party Jacinta Allan One Nation Freshwater Strategy Poll Jess Wilson Sky News Australia Yougov Pulse Poll Sexist Language Political Campaign Toxic Political Culture

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