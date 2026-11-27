Julii Trinh reunites with US Navy sailor Jeff Carlson 44 years after the USS Brewton rescued her family from the South China Sea. Discover the full story.

Julii Trinh has successfully reconnected with the American sailor who rescued her family from the South China Sea forty-four years ago. The reunion marks a profound closure for Trinh, who was just three years old when her parents fled Vietnam aboard an overcrowded wooden boat in 1982.

The 1982 Maritime Rescue Event

The pivotal moment occurred on May 26, 1982, when the family of Julii Trinh was spotted by the crew of the USS Brewton. Her parents had embarked on a perilous journey with their three young children and eighty-one other passengers on a small wooden vessel. After two days drifting at sea, the group was pulled from the water by the US Navy crew.

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Jeff Carlson, a former sailor serving on the USS Brewton at the time, was part of the team that executed the operation. He recalls the immense anxiety of the rescue, particularly due to the large number of children visible through binoculars. The crew worked to extract the overflowing passengers from the precarious vessel, an event that left a lasting impression on those involved.

Decades-Long Search for Identity

For years, the identity of the rescuer remained a mystery to the Trinh family. Julii explained that her parents often told her only that an American ship had saved them, providing little detail about the specific individuals who performed the rescue. This vague narrative persisted throughout her childhood, leaving her with a sense of gratitude but also curiosity about the exact circumstances.

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The path to clarity began in 2014 when a cousin living in the United States discovered the USS Brewton yearbook online and shared the link with Trinh. Upon viewing the digital archive, Trinh was shocked to find photographs of the wooden boat rescue, including a picture of herself as a young child. Showing these images to her parents triggered an emotional response that finally allowed them to open up about their past.

Despite this breakthrough, initial efforts to track down the specific crew members failed. Undeterred, Trinh utilized her knowledge of digital networks to locate a private Facebook group dedicated to the USS Brewton 1086. Although she could not answer the group's secret code questions, she requested entry by stating she believed she was one of the children rescued that night.

Social Media Connection and Confirmation

Once admitted to the group, Trinh commented on a post marking the anniversary of the rescue. She expressed her gratitude and confirmed her identity as a survivor of that specific night. The response from former crew members was immediate and emotional, with several individuals confirming they remembered the event and the young girl.

The crew members noted that the rescue was one of the highlights of their deployment and contributed to the ship winning a humanitarian service award that year. This confirmation allowed Trinh to establish a direct line of communication with the man who had saved her family, leading to months of correspondence via social media platforms before a formal reunion could be arranged.

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Face-to-Face Reunion in Melbourne

Forty-four years after the sea rescue, Julii Trinh and Jeff Carlson met via video link at an SBS Melbourne studio. The encounter was marked by intense emotion, with Trinh expressing disbelief at finally hearing Carlson's voice after years of messaging. She described being lost for words, emphasizing the significance of connecting with the person who facilitated her family's survival.

Carlson reflected on the event with pride, describing it as a moving experience that he believed no one involved could ever forget. However, he also credited the collective effort of the entire crew, noting that he was merely one sailor doing his job. He highlighted the shared nature of the humanitarian act and the lasting bonds formed through such significant life-saving efforts.

Emotional Healing and Lasting Impact

The reunion served as a therapeutic opportunity for both parties. Carlson revealed that he had been in a difficult place personally in recent years, and sharing his memories of the rescue helped him process his past. He stated that reflecting on that night provided him with a sense of peace and purpose that he had been missing.

Trinh echoed these sentiments, noting that her life journey was a direct result of the sacrifices made during that night in the South China Sea. She expressed deep appreciation for the sailor, stating that he had not only saved her life but also helped pull him out of a dark place through their connection. The reunion stands as a testament to the enduring impact of humanitarian actions across generations and oceans.