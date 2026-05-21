Villa's Croatian coach Unai Emery celebrates historic Europa League win with historic final performance

Villa's first European trophy in 44 years, winning the Europa League, was hardly able to go better for their coach who honored a historic final performance. Villa were considerably exceeding the expectations, gaining the exploit, and underlining their ascent as a significant rivalry in England's game, under Emery's restoration at one of the game's most decorated mentors. This followed Villa's ultimate success in the Premier League promotion in 2019, which got them returning to the most prominent competition in English football, which are the Premier League. The next day, Villa is set to visit Manchester City, which has a chance to provide for an English club in the Premier League an extra Champions League spot should Villa lose to City. Should Villa win the Europa League and finish in fifth position in the Premier League, Villa would automatically qualify for the Champions League the next season. Aston Villa's Uruguayan skipper seems to have a significantly better handle on Villa's success than ever this time as the conventional adage states that great success and great coaching go hand in hand. Villa, loving ex-coach Dean Smith, stated after the victory, 'I feel proud that we've given him our all and that we're right back in Europe, in the Premier League.' Members who celebrated the triumph at a bar in Columbus, North Carolina could be seen inviting ex-manager Dean Smith, a different legendary figure in his birthplace. The team's turning point seems to be the role of certain veterans, with the stadium applauding them as they celebrated on the pitch. Aston Villa expect to offer their latest success to the deserving persons, if not the rewarding people, however., who are going to feel the benefits as time passes.

The Prince of Wales wiped away tears of joy before being urged to 'get his credit card out' by Aston Villa captain John McGinn as the club broke their 30-year trophy drought to lift the Europa League .

Goals from Youri Tielemans, Emi Buendía and Morgan Rogers sent Prince William and the Villa fans inside the Tupras Stadium in Istanbul wild, as a 3-0 victory over Freiburg meant Unai Emery won the competition for a record fifth time. Villa had not lifted a major trophy since the League Cup in 1996, and this was their first European trophy triumph for 44 years, since the club's famous European Cup success in 1982.

The night could barely have gone any better for Emery and his team, who will now enter the Villa history books and be afforded legend status by the club's fans. Prince William, sitting behind former Villa defender Ahmed Elmohamady, displayed his royal limbs to celebrate his team's goals. He pumped his fists in celebration and hugged those next to him.

Having posted a good luck message on the official X account of the Prince and Princess of Wales ahead of kick-off, William reacted to Villa's victory with a message that said: 'Amazing night!! Huge congratulations to all the players, team, staff and everyone connected to the club! 44 years since the last taste of European silverware!

' McGinn became the first Villa captain to lift a European trophy since Dennis Mortimer in 1982 and said: 'Hopefully Prince William is paying for the free bar. He's a classy guy. He was in the dressing room before the game. He's a massive Villa fan, he was never going to miss it.

He's just a normal guy, it's great to have his support. Hopefully, he can have a couple of drinks with us and maybe get his credit card out.

'Emery had previously won the Europa League three times with Sevilla and once in charge of Villarreal. His latest success with Villa confirms his status as the 'king' of the competition and one of the club's greatest-ever managers





brisbanetimes / 🏆 13. in AU We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Aston Villa Unai Emery Europa League Champions League Spot Villa's Victory

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Freiburg Face Aston Villa in Champions League Last 16, Raising Hopes Amid Lack of Major HonoursDespite never winning a major trophy, Freiburg have their eyes on a historic European victory in the UEFA Champions League Last 16 against Aston Villa, where Julian Schuster's team aim to follow the footsteps of Ron Saunders' 1982 European Cup winners, Tony Barton and Peter Withe.

Read more »

Tielemans starts party as Aston Villa outclass Freiburg to claim Europa League gloryAston Villa won their first European trophy for 44 years with goals from Youri Tielemans, Emi Buendía and Morgan Rogers sealing an emphatic 3-0 victory

Read more »

Europa League final 2026: Aston Villa beats Freiburg 3-0 in Istanbul to win first trophy in 30 years, video, pictures, report30 years of misery ends as Aston Villa wins Europa League final with wonder goal romp

Read more »

Prince William goes wild as Aston Villa complete historic triumph in Europa League finalLifelong Aston Villa fan Prince William celebrated alongside the team after they secured a record-extending fifth Europa League title, ending a 30-year silverware drought.

Read more »